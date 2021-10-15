Ronnie Lessa and Wife Have New Money Laundering Arrests | Rio de Janeiro

Ronnie Lessa — the former PM accused of killing Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes — and his wife, Elaine Pereira Figueiredo Lessa, had new arrests decreed this Thursday (14) for the crime of money laundry .

The preventive arrest warrants were issued by the 1st Specialized Court of the Capital, at the request of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro.

The Police Inquiry that gave rise to the GAECO/MPRJ complaint was initiated by the Capital’s DH and sent to the General Department for Combating Corruption, Organized Crime and Money Laundering (DGCOR-LD), from the evidence gathered in the investigation that found the involvement of Ronnie Lessa and Élcio de Queiroz as executioners of the murders of the Rio councilor and her driver, on March 14, 2018. For this crime, the former PM is currently confined to the Maximum Security Federal Penitentiary of Campo Grande/MS.

“In the wake of the investigations into the homicides, elements were produced that indicated the incompatibility between the income declared by Ronnie and the standard of living exhibited by him and his family, which justified the establishment of the IP aimed at investigating any acts of money laundering , a suspicion confirmed in the investigations, which indicated the concealment of values ​​and goods through the use of ‘oranges’, says the MP.

1 of 3 Elaine and Ronnie Lessa — Photo: Reproduction Elaine and Ronnie Lessa — Photo: Reproduction

From the authorized breach of banking and tax secrecy, it was identified that, despite presenting average monthly income of BRL 7,095.05, Ronnie Lessa handled, between 2014 and 2019, a million dollar amount in her bank accounts, the largest portion arising from cash deposits, of unidentified origin.

“In the aforementioned period, the defendant received credits in his accounts totaling BRL 2,837,566.83 and BRL 2,891,446.57, resulting in a total movement of BRL 5,729,013.40, despite Ronnie’s declared income for the period, in the condition of retired PMERJ, to be BRL 416,226.17. The situation is aggravated by the fact that the former PM did not only move funds in his accounts, but also in accounts opened in the name of ‘oranges’ , including the others denounced,” said the Public Ministry.

Also according to the agency, they collaborated with the scheme, and for this reason, Denis Lessa (Ronnie’s brother, declared the first owner to buy a house), Alexandre Motta de Souza (a friend, who would have been used as an “orange” in the purchase of a speedboat and in carrying out bank transactions) and Elaine (who would have been “orange” in the documentation of a Jeep Renegade vehicle and who is also imprisoned).

According to the MP, the “incompatible equity evolution presented by Ronnie Lessa” is evidenced in goods acquired by the former PM through oranges, such as:

2 of 3 Speedboat was apprehended by the Rio police in 2019 — Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive Speedboat was seized by the Rio police in 2019 — Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive

Property in Barra da Tijuca, valued at R$1.25 million;

Land in the Porto Galo condominium, in Angra dos Reis, valued at R$ 500 thousand;

Land in Mangaratiba, valued at R$300 thousand;

Lancha Real 330 Special Edition, valued at R$ 450 thousand;

Jeep/Renegade Sport AT car, valued at R$ 70 thousand.

3 of 3 Police at the home of suspect Ronnie Lessa, in Barra da Tijuca — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Police at the house of suspect Ronnie Lessa, in Barra da Tijuca — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The complaint offered by GAECO/MPRJ points out that “there was concealment in real estate transactions, with the declaration of lower values ​​in the purchase of a property in Barra da Tijuca, in order to hide the suspicious origin of its resources and not attract the attention of the agencies of oversight”.