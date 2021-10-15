Ronnie Lessa Received R$100,000 Cash Deposit Seven Months After Marielle and Anderson’s Deaths | Rio de Janeiro

The discovery was made by police officers from the Precinct for Combating Organized Crime and Money Laundering, the Civil Police of Rio, and state prosecutors (MPRJ).

According to delegate Leonardo Borges, the investigation into the financial movement of Ronnie Lessa was considered complex by the investigators.

“Only in cash, something around R$ 1.6 million passed through his account during the period investigated, which led us to ask for the seizure of this individual’s assets,” Borges told the g1.

Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes were killed on March 18, 2018. On October 9 of that year, the R$100,000 in cash was deposited in Lessa’s account. We do not have the origin or who made the deposit.

In 2018, according to the police, was the year in which there were more credits in Lessa’s bank account: BRL 568.2 thousand. Mostly cash.

This Thursday (14), Lessa and his wife Elaine Pereira Lessa had new arrests for the crime of money laundering. Both are already arrested.

Justice determines preventive detention of ex-PM Ronnie Lessa and wife for money laundering

The retired PM moved amounts of money in the account that were incompatible with what he received. The arrest warrants were issued by the 1st Specialized Court of the Capital.

At the request of the police and the MP, Lessa’s bank secrecy was breached between 2014 and 2019. around BRL 1.6 million in cash creditsO.

According to the inquiry, Lessa committed three crimes of money laundering:

Hiding property on Avenida Lúcio Costa;

Concealment of a motorboat, model Real 330 Special Edition

Concealment of possession of BRL 50 thousand in cash seized on 3/12/2019.

In analyzing the documentation, the police did not find information to justify the move of these amounts on your account. Both credits and debits.

In both 2015 and 2018, Lessa, according to the police, did not declare assets or debts/ real liens in the documentation sent to the Internal Revenue Service.

However, in the dossier, investigators found that Lessa acquired a property in 2015, worth R$600,000, with cash payment. His income in this period was estimated at R$ 74.8 thousand.