Rosa Weber sends to PGR a request to investigate Alcolumbre for delay in scheduling a meeting in Mendonça | Policy

Justice Rosa Weber, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), sent this Friday (15) to the Attorney General’s Office a request for investigation by the president of the Senate Committee and Constitution and Justice, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP ), for the delay in scheduling the hearing of André Mendonça, appointed to the court.

The minister’s decision comes after the Supreme Court was sued by a lawyer who questions Alcolumbre’s conduct.

The choice of Mendonça to occupy the seat of retired minister Marco Aurélio Mello was made official by Bolsonaro on July 13th, but so far the hearing has not been scheduled. Alcolumbre has been charged by Bolsonaro and allies to set a date.

The Constitution requires that the nominee to the Supreme pass a hearing and approval by the CCJ and also by the plenary of the Senate.

In the lawsuit, the lawyer asks Alcolumbre to be removed from the presidency of the CCJ in view of the evidence of crimes of responsibility, religious discrimination and against the Democratic Rule of Law.

Rosa Weber stated that it is up to the PGR to assess whether there are elements that justify the investigation of Alcolumbre’s conduct, since the senator has privileged jurisdiction in the Court. The sending of the news-crime in this type of case is customary in the Supreme Court.

“I order the opening of the case file to the Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for forming the opinio delicti in matters within the competence of this Supreme Court, for a statement within the statutory period”, wrote the minister.