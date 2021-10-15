“‘Round 6’ shows failure of capitalism”

The success of “Round 6” crossed the heavily guarded border between the Koreas and came to be used by North Korea’s repressive dictatorship as proof that South Korea’s capitalist culture is a “violent” failure.

North Korean propaganda website Arirang Meari published a critique of the survival drama, describing it as a portrayal of “the sad reality of a violent South Korean society”.







Photo: Publicity / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

“‘Round 6′ has gained popularity because it exposes the reality of South Korean capitalist culture,” says the article published on Tuesday (12/10), and reveals “a world where only money matters – a hellish horror” in which “corruption and immoral scoundrels are common.”

“It is today’s South Korean society, where the number of losers in the fierce competition for jobs, real estate and stocks increases dramatically,” follows the article by Arirang Meari.

Netflix did not comment on the negative communist review.

The attraction’s plot follows 456 competitors who, suffocated by debt, agree to participate in a deadly competition of mysterious origin, battling each other in a series of children’s games for the chance to win 45.6 billion won (about US$38 .5 million) in cash.

A story arc that may have particularly enraged the North Korean regime involves the story’s main female character, Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon), who is a North Korean defector and entered the tournament to take out her older brother. new from an orphanage and rescuing his mother, detained in China after fleeing North Korea.

Netflix’s most popular series of all time, “Round 6” set the platform’s record for views by being watched by 111 million subscriber profiles worldwide in the first 25 days of its release.