Safe Harbor (PSSA3) is the newest victim of hackers. Cyber ​​attack brought down company systems and service channels

Porto Seguro, however, is just the latest victim of a series of attempts to virtually invade the networks of listed companies

One cyber attack to the networks of safe harbor caused instability in service channels and in some of the company’s systems on Thursday.

“The company promptly activated all the security protocols and, since 3 pm, it has been gradually restoring its environment and continues working to restore normalcy as soon as possible,” reported Porto (PSSA3) by means of a note released in the late afternoon.

The text also informs that, “so far, no data leakage of the company, its subsidiaries, its customers and/or partners has been identified, including any personal data”.

most recent victim

Porto Seguro, however, is just the latest victim of a series of attempts to virtually invade the networks of listed companies.

Yesterday, after nearly two weeks of working to resolve the damage caused by a ransomware-type attack, CVC (CVCB3) reported “significant progress” in restoring its key electronic systems.

With the advance, the company’s digital operations, affected by the “digital hijacking” since October 2, began to resume yesterday.

Despite not being the first large Brazilian company to suffer such an attack — Renner and JBS were also victims this year —, CVC needed more days to mitigate the consequences of the hackers’ actions.

Read too: