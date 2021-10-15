Sainz defends Ferrari decision to change engine at Turkish GP

Carlos Sainz started in 19th place, but had an excellent race and finished the Turkish GP in 8th (Photo: Ferrari)

The Turkish GP became more difficult for Carlos Sainz even before the start of track activities, when Ferrari chose to put the fourth engine differently this season and relegated it to the back of the grid. The feeling was even more bitter after the team did well in free practice and the Spaniard admitted “a little regret” for the forced punishment.

In the race, Sainz made an excellent recovery from the last row of the grid to eighth place, securing important points for Ferrari in the fight against McLaren for third place in the Constructors’ World Championship. Now, with more calm, the Spaniard defended the team’s decision.

“No, I wouldn’t change the decision. I think it was the perfect race to take the punishment and make a recovery test. Of course, without the punishment and with the old engine I would have started ahead, but in a long season you need to put everything in perspective and this is a development that gives us more performance”, said Sainz.

“So I think the decision was made correctly and we changed it as soon as possible. This gave me the opportunity to climb the platoon. As you have seen, I could overtake and that was thanks to the work that everyone at Maranello did with the new power unit,” he added.

Ferrari carried out engine updates at the end of the 2021 season, but already thinking about the next year. Therefore, its pilots ended up suffering with punishments. In the Russian GP, ​​Charles Leclerc also started at the back of the field and made a recovery test, but he was wrong in the strategy of the final laps with rain and was out of the scoring zone.