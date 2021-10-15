Samsung, Apple and Google to launch new products next week

Next week will be busy in the tech business. Three giants in the area, Samsung, Apple and Google, will hold events for announce new products.

As is usual for electronics, leaks and rumors have already indicated some of the news that should be released. Check out what is known so far.

Apple: event on Monday, 18

Opening the week, Apple will hold its event, called “Unleashed” on Monday, the 18th. Live broadcast through the company’s YouTube channel, which can be accessed by clicking here, and you can also check it in the player below.

Rumors indicate that the manufacturer should announce the new generation of processors suitable for computers, successors of the M1, released in late 2020. The M1X will have advances in performance and graphics, and will be the basis of the new Macs.

MacBook Pro

Some of these, even, must be announced at the same event. A renewal of the MacBook Pro lineup is expected, with the new processor and modified design – except for a few changes, the appearance of the product is the same since 2008.

Mac Mini

Another one that should show up is the Mac Mini, Apple’s most basic desktop computer. Also with the M1X processor, the Mac Mini should be another model to have changes in the look, in addition to the internal part. It is possible that the model has multiple color options, as in the iMac announced in April this year.

Mac Pro

Closing the releases of computers, it is possible that the manufacturer finally announce the new Mac Pro. The latest model in the lineup was announced in December 2019, and although Apple’s update cycle is slower in this segment (the previous Mac Pro had been released in 2013), the company had announced that it would complete the transition from Intel to Intel processors. self-made ones by the end of 2021. The Mac Pro is the only Apple model that still uses Intel components.

MacOS Monterey

Apple’s computer operating system, MacOS, already has the Monterey version available for testing since June. With the announcement of the new computers, the company is expected to release the final version for download on the same date.

AirPods 3

Finally, Apple is expected to finally reveal the new generation of your wireless headphones most basic. AirPods 2 were launched in March 2019, so its successor is expected to be announced at the event. Industry rumors indicate that production of the AirPods 3 has already started, which corroborates the possibility that the headphones will be announced on Monday.

Apple event broadcast on Youtube

Google: event on Tuesday 19

Although it is best known for its online programs, Google also manufactures a number of physical equipment. The company’s Google Wifi router was released in Brazil this Thursday, the 14th, for example.

On Tuesday, 19, there will be a company event, which will have live broadcast by Youtube. You can follow it by clicking here or in the player below.

Pixel Line 6

For next week’s event, the announcement of the Google’s new line of smartphones: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The devices have had details leaked constantly and have even been officially revealed by the company, but lack details such as price, start date of sales and some technical specifications. The Pixel Stand wireless charger, tailored for the new models, is also to be unveiled but will be sold separately.

THE new pixel line there should be radical changes in the design, which continues with few changes since the first model, in 2016. The main visual mark of the cell phones should be the rear with two color tones, crossed by a protrusion that houses the cameras and goes from one side to the other. another of the appliances.

Pixel 6

The regular version will have dual rear camera (50MP main + 12MP wide angle). The 6.4″ screen, with Amoled technology, should bring fingerprint reader, 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The processor will be the Tensor, developed by Google itself, with 12 GB of RAM and storage of 128, 256 or 512 GB. The battery will have 4,600 mAh and 30 W fast charging.

Pixel 6 Pro

O most advanced model it has an additional camera, telephoto (48 MP), on the rear. At the front, the screen grows to 6.7″, refresh rate goes to 120 Hz, and resolution goes up to QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels). Processor, RAM and storage should be the same as the little brother, but the battery grows for 5,000 mAh.

Google’s event broadcast on Youtube

Samsung: event on Wednesday 20

Closing the week, Samsung will hold an event on Wednesday, 20. The Galaxy Unpacked (Part 2) will be the third edition of 2021 – the first, in January, brought the Galaxy S21 line, while the second, from August, revealed the folding Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Samsung event: what to expect?

However, it is not known which products Samsung intends to advertise. Unpacked has been, for years, the event in which the company launches new cell phones. However, virtually all models for 2021 have already been revealed. The manufacturer is also known for not being able to keep products secret, with constant leaks.

Launch of Galaxy S21 FE

One possibility would be the announcement of the Galaxy S21 FE, a model that was leaked on several occasions throughout the year. FE devices are cheaper versions of the tops of the line from the company, with a simpler finish and some additionals removed, focusing only on performance.

The S21 FE has been delayed several times due to the worldwide shortage of electronic components. It was even speculated that the model would have been canceled by Samsung, due to the proximity of the launch of the Galaxy S22 line, at the beginning of next year.

More recent rumors within the industry indicate, however, that the S21 FE will in fact be sold by Samsung. However, the manufacturing should start only in december, with official announcement scheduled for January.

With sales expected so far ahead, next week’s event is not expected to bring the announcement of the S21 FE. Thus, there is still a mystery about what products will samsung launch on Wednesday.

