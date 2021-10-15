Samsung Galaxy S22 must inherit “S Pen” stylus from Note line

Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone fans have been disappointed this year. Instead of releasing a new version, as it normally does, the company chose to focus on another smartphone — the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3.

But Note fans may have reason to be excited. Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, circulating on Twitter, indicate that the “S” line may be replacing the Note. The S22 Ultra appears to have a square bezel with a curved screen, a robust camera space and last but not least a slot for the S Pen.

As far as we can tell based on the leaked images and product details, the S22 Ultra will measure 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9mm and will be 10.5mm thick, including the camera notch.

The most peculiar part of the leak is probably the case of the rear camera module, which looks like a piece taken from a Tetris game. The module is mostly square, except for a rectangular strip that houses a fourth lens. One of the four is expected to be a periscope camera. There is also a laser autofocus feature and possibly an infrared sensor.

As more and more Android phones evolve into foldable models, a revamped — or even new — Note could lure Samsung’s most avid fans with a giant screen, powerful processor, and built-in stylus — without the experimental tech headaches that can not be as durable as a power user requires.