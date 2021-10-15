Samsung W22 launched in China with luxurious design and more RAM; see the price

Samsung finally made the new W22 official in the Chinese market. The novelty was made available today (14), and the folding smartphone is just the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with some improvements.
Starting with the design, of course the South Korean made some adjustments to please the Chinese public. Thus, we have details in gold on the smartphone hinge, while the device will be sold with S Pen as standard..
The other specs of the W22 are the same as its international brother, with an internal 7.6-inch folding AMOLED screen. The external is 6.2 inches.
See the design below:
To deliver good processing power, we have the Snapdragon 888 chipset. works together with 16GB of RAM – 4GB more than the international variant – and 512GB of internal storage.
The camera suite delivers three 12MP sensors, while the front lens is 10MP.
Of course, the small changes implemented by Samsung must cost more. Check it out below:
- 16GB + 512GB – 16,999 Yuan (~R$ 14,568)
(Updated October 14, 2021, at 5:02 pm)