Samsung W22 launched in China with luxurious design and more RAM; see the price

Samsung finally made the new W22 official in the Chinese market. The novelty was made available today (14), and the folding smartphone is just the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with some improvements.

Starting with the design, of course the South Korean made some adjustments to please the Chinese public. Thus, we have details in gold on the smartphone hinge, while the device will be sold with S Pen as standard..

The other specs of the W22 are the same as its international brother, with an internal 7.6-inch folding AMOLED screen. The external is 6.2 inches.

See the design below: