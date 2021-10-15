São Paulo performances: Calleri scores, Volpi is doing well and Luciano accumulates lost chances | São Paulo

Calleri: right at the beginning of the second half, the forward scored the goal that gave São Paulo encouragement to try to turn around Ceará, something that did not materialize. The goal was one of Calleri’s rare chances in the game, but he took advantage of the rebound from goalkeeper Richard. Grade: 7.0

Igor Gomes: the midfielder assumed the role of the São Paulo midfield on Thursday night. In the first half, he finished a ball for a good defense by the goalkeeper, hit a shot on the crossbar and opened spaces in the play frames. He was replaced to applause at Morumbi. Grade: 6.5

James Volpi: the goalkeeper again had a safe performance and prevented São Paulo from taking more goals during the match. After a defense in the second half, he even had his name sung by the fans behind his goal. Grade: 6.5

Orejuela: starting again after just over two months, the right-back supported the attack well and managed to cross into the area. At times he made the wrong decisions, but Calleri’s goal was his. With no game rhythm, he was substituted at the beginning of the second half. Grade: 6.0

Lucian: the attacker was the one who had the most opportunities, but he wasted them all. At least three times he had the goal in front of him, but he ended up wrongly. Grade: 5.0

Calleri celebrates São Paulo's goal against Ceará — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

James Volpi [GOL]: 6.5

Orejuela [LAD]: 6.0

(welington [LAE]): 5.5 Miranda [ZAG]: 6.0

(Rodrigo Nestor [VOL]): no grade Leo [ZAG]: 6.0

Reinaldo [LAE]: 5.0

Liziero [VOL]: 5.5

Igor Gomes [MEI]: 6.5

(Victor Bueno [MEI]): 5.5 Benitez [MEI]: 6.0

(Eder [ATA]): no grade Gabriel Sara [MEI]: 6.0

Lucian [ATA]: 5.0

(Marquinhos [ATA]): 5.5 Jonathan Calleri [ATA]: 7.0