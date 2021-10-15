Sarrafiore operates his knee and will have his contract renewed with Vasco until December 2022 | Vasco

Martín Sarrafiore’s surgery went well, last Thursday night, in Rio de Janeiro. Vasco’s Argentine midfielder operated on his left knee after a cruciate ligament injury in the game against Confiança. He no longer plays this season, but will have his contract renewed until December 2022. The current contract ends in November.

In a statement, Vasco informed that the surgical procedure was uneventful and the prognosis is very good. Sarrafiore is expected to be discharged this Friday and will re-present at CT Moacyr Barbosa to continue the treatment next Monday.

Loaned by Inter, the Argentine has a contract with Vasco until the end of November, but will have his contract renewed for another year. It was the player’s decision to undergo all the treatment with the Rio de Janeiro club’s doctors, and Inter accepted without any problems.

Two weeks ago, in the 2-1 victory over Confiança, Sarrafiore entered the 36th minute of the final stage in place of Marquinhos Gabriel. Shortly after he got injured and ended the match on the field just to make up the numbers. He left the lawn crying, carried by his companions.

At the age of 24, Sarrafiore was signed at the start of Serie B, played 18 games, scored three goals and provided an assist.