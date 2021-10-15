Scientist finds bacteria capable of eating a nail in 3 days

A Chilean biotechnologist named Nadac Reales, from the city of Antofagasta, is proposing a natural solution to eliminate tons of toxic waste produced by copper mining in Chile: “metal-eating” bacteria. In tests carried out with extremophiles, organisms that survive or require extreme geochemical conditions, the scientist isolated bacteria capable of “eating” a nail in three days.

In an interview with the agency AFP, the biotechnologist claims that the idea arose while at the university, when she was carrying out tests with microorganisms in a copper mining company with the aim of improving the extraction of the ore. Reales says she was intrigued by the fate of metallic waste.

Although some of them can be recycled in blast furnaces at smelting plants, the gigantic truck hoppers used in mining, capable of receiving up to 50 tons of rock, are simply discarded in the Atacama Desert. This pollution can be devastating to the watersheds of a large part of the South American continent, due to the unbridled accumulation of mineral residues, heavy metals and acidic water.

Source: Rudanac Biotec/ReproductionSource: Rudanac Biotec

extreme solutions

The methodology recently developed by Reale, who currently runs his own company – Rudanac Biotec – was based on the study of extremophiles, specifically on an iron-oxidizing bacteria known as Leptospirillum, which the scientist successfully isolated from the Tatio geysers, known for their irregularity and located at an altitude of 4,200 meters.

THE AFPReales explained that this type of bacteria “lives in an acidic environment that is virtually immune to the high concentrations of most metals”. In the initial tests, the bacteria took two months to dissolve a nail, but when they became hungry they were able to adapt and, after two years, the rate of feeding evolved, and the nail was devoured in three days.

Creating a “green” mining?

According to Reales, the “chemical and microbiological tests” carried out showed that metal-eating bacteria are neither harmful to humans nor to the environment. This places them as a sustainable solution for several Chilean cities that, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), generated around 910,000 tons of toxic waste in 2017 alone.

Another good news for mining companies is that when the disintegration process made by the bacteria is completed, the resulting product is a reddish liquid residue, known as a leachate that “can improve copper recovery in a process called hydrometallurgy”, according to Reales This process manages to remove copper from the rock in a more ecologically correct way than the current chemical process used.

Large copper miners have shown interest in the research, but Rudanac Biotec, which is a beneficiary of a startup support fund, now needs new sources of investment to enable the next stage of testing. The goal now, Reales predicts, is to improve his method and check whether the bacteria “will eat a medium-sized scrap or an entire hopper.”