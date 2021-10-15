Scientists show 42 of the Solar System’s largest asteroids; see the images

A fireball. This is how representations in cinema present asteroids, but they are much more complex than that, with very particular shapes, in addition to very different sizes and masses. With the use of new technologies, scientists were able to identify with more precision the characteristics of the main asteroids that orbit Mars and Jupiter, a region of the Solar System that is very rich in bodies of this type.

The VLT telescope, located in Chile, and the Sphere, a high-contrast instrument for identifying spectra, allowed researchers to discover the physical characteristics of many of these asteroids, advancing further towards the origin of the asteroids.

Until recently, space scholars had identified in great detail only three large asteroids in the main belt, as the region between Mars and Jupiter is called. “Our observations now show very sharp images of many more objects, 42 in total,” says Pierre Vernazza, from the Astrophysics Laboratory in Marseille, France, who led the study published this week in the scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Get to know information about some of these asteroids, as well as the shape of the 42 visualized by the VLT and Sphere.

the big guys

The two largest and most massive asteroids observed are Ceres and Vesta, measuring 940 and 520 kilometers in diameter, respectively. They are also known as dwarf planets, as is Pluto, which is 2,400 km and is the largest among them, but which was not captured by the new instruments at the best resolution because of the distance.

more spherical

Hígia is also in the category of spherical asteroids and may be the smallest dwarf planet in the solar system, according to the study, with a diameter of 430 km. The object is the fourth largest in the asteroid belt, after Ceres, Vesta and Pallas.

the elongated

In addition to the spherical class, there are also elongated asteroids. The greatest example of the class is Cleopatra, which is shaped like a dog bone, with two protruding ends connected by a thick shaft.

Asteroids and their moons

In 2008, astronomers at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, USA, and the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique in Marseille discovered that the Cleopatra, which is just 40 km in diameter, is orbited by two moons, AlexHelios and CleoSelene, in honor of its children of the Egyptian queen.

denser than diamond

The study also highlights the density of celestial bodies and identifies the asteroids Psyche and Calliope among the densest in the grams per cubic centimeter ratio, with 4.4 and 3.9 grams per cubic centimeter, respectively. The materials that make up asteroids are denser than diamonds, which are 3.5 grams per cubic centimeter.

Check out the shape of the 42 asteroids visualized by the Sphere.