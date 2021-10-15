Search for new striker, Libertadores final tickets, supporter cursed by Luiz Adriano and Medical Department: the latest from Palmeiras

Palmeiras had another day of training at the Football Academy. On Sunday, Verdão receives Internacional at Allianz Parque and will seek to resume the path of victories in the 2021 Brazilian Championship.

Marcos Rocha and Zé Rafael trained and may be the news. Gabriel Menino had a confirmed injury and has already started specific treatment at the Health and Performance Center.

Check out the main news of the day:

The Venezuelan is in the sights of Verdão for next season. Who confirmed it was a newspaper in the country. Soteldo had a good spell at Santos and could be the solution to part of the offensive problem.

Conmebol will meet with leaders from Palmeiras and Flamengo to propose the division and inform the number of tickets that can be sold. The match will be on November 27 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

A video of striker Luiz Adriano circulated on social networks this Thursday rebutting the criticisms of a fan on the edge of the pitch. Check out!

Against Inter at home, the Portuguese coach may have to change the team again and improvise in the right sector. Mayke and Gabriel Menino are doubtful, while Marcos Rocha has little chance of being released.

