SEC prepares to approve Bitcoin futures ETF next week, sources tell Bloomberg – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to approve the first Bitcoin futures ETF (BTC) next week, according to sources consulted by Bloomberg.

People familiar with the proposals submitted to the US regulator say that the ETFs from ProShares and Invesco Ltd. are considered safe enough and are expected to gain approval soon.

The same could be true for Valkyrie Investments’ ETF, which is also in the queue for approval and gained a trading code this week, raising anticipation for the release of a product considered key to bringing a new wave of investors to the asset.

The expectation for the first BTC index fund on the US stock exchange fuels a rally that already values ​​the cryptocurrency by 35% in two weeks and drives the price towards surpassing the historic high. At 9:18 am, the asset is quoted at US$59,465, 8.2% below the record of around US$64,800 registered in April this year.

Bitcoin ETFs gained traction after managers abandoned the “physical” Bitcoin-linked fund design and bet on a derivative product that tracks an index already known in the market. The proposals also follow the same mutual fund rules publicly praised by SEC President Gary Gensler for offering greater assurance of investor protection.

If confirmed, Bitcoin ETF approval in the US will come eight years after the first attempt, made in 2013 by twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the billionaires who became known for their initial investment in Facebook and the legal battle waged with founder Mark Zuckerberg .

Since then, all proposals have been rejected by the SEC, which has repeatedly warned of the dangers of investing in cryptocurrencies due to the high volatility of the assets that make up this market.

The supposed trend to pass the ETF this time comes as both the SEC and US lawmakers intensify discussions on broader regulation of cryptocurrencies. In an interview last month, Gensler said that legislation for the sector must include, among other things, the identification and categorization of cryptoactives that play the role of securities or commodities.

The search for sector regulation is also gaining strength in other countries. In the United Kingdom, banks are echoing the control of this market due to the high volatility, while in Brazil a Bill that provides for the registration of crypto brokers was recently approved by the Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and may go to the plenary.

