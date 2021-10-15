See how Brazilian cities can be affected by sea level with high temperatures, according to research | Environment

Measuring and presenting the impact of global temperature rise and sea level rise was the subject of a survey conducted by Climate Central, a non-profit organization based in the United States, in partnership with Princeton University and the Potsdam Institute of Climate Impact Survey in Germany.
The work published in the journal Environmental Research Letters identified regions of the world that could experience “unprecedented” flooding if policies to combat climate change are not put in place now by countries.
Below, see examples of Climate Central’s projections for some Brazilian cities:
Vision of Salvador in the current panorama — Photo: Climate Central/Publishing
Simulation for Salvador considering the 1.5ºC increase in temperature — Photo: Climate Central/Publishing
Simulation for Salvador considering the 3ºC increase in temperature — Photo: Climate Central/Publishing
Recife, view from the Casa Amarela region
Recife, view from the Casa Amarela region, current situation — Photo: Climate Central/Divulgação
Recife, seen from the Casa Amarela region, projection with an increase of 1.5°C in temperature — Photo: Climate Central/Publishing
Recife, seen from the Casa Amarela region, projection with a 3°C increase in temperature — Photo: Climate Central/Publishing
Fortaleza, Mucuripe Lighthouse region
Fortaleza, Mucuripe Lighthouse region: current situation — Photo: Climate Central/Disclosure
Fortaleza, Mucuripe Lighthouse region: projection with an increase of 1.5°C n — Photo: Climate Central/Disclosure
Fortaleza, Mucuripe Lighthouse region: projection with an increase of 3°C — Photo: Climate Central/Disclosure
Porto Alegre, region of the Usina do Gasômetro
Porto Alegre, Usina do Gasômetro region: current situation — Photo: Climate Central/Disclosure
Porto Alegre, region of the Usina do Gasômetro: projection with a 1.5ºC increase in temperature — Photo: Climate Central/Publishing
Porto Alegre, region of the Usina do Gasômetro: temperature projection at 3ºC — Photo: Climate Central/Publishing
Rio de Janeiro, Botafogo Station region
Rio de Janeiro, region of the Botafogo Station: current panorama and an increase of 1.5°C — Photo: Climate Central/Disclosure
Rio de Janeiro, Botafogo Station region: projection of a 3°C increase in global temperature — Photo: Climate Central/Disclosure
According to the researchers, the worst-case temperature increase (up to a 4°C rise) could cause the sea to invade lands occupied by up to 15% of the current global population, equivalent to about a billion people.
“On the other hand, meeting the more ambitious targets of the Paris Climate Agreement will likely cut exposure by half,” the scientists say.
