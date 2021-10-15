See how many fans can go to Mineiro and Horto with the expansion

Mineiro to receive another 6,189 fans (Photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

With the expansion of the capacity of football stadiums in Belo Horizonte, from 30% to 40%, Atltico, Cruzeiro and America will have more support from their fans to pursue their goals in the national championships in the final stretch of the season.

In Mineiro, where Atltico has hosted their games, the maximum audience goes from 18,567 (30%) to 24,756 (40%), since the stadium’s total capacity is 61,890 fans. An increase of 6189 entries.

At Independencia, where Cruzeiro and Amrica have performed, the total number of seats released increases from 6,840 to 9,120, since the capacity is 22,800. There are more than 2,280 tickets for sale.

In addition to the expansion of the public, the PBH allowed the entry of fans without presenting a negative test for COVID-19. This only applies to those who have already completed the vaccination schedule (two vaccines or a single dose).

Fans in this condition will need to present the vaccination card to prove that they are already immunized against the disease.

Another change takes place in bars and restaurants. According to PBH, there will be no more time restrictions. Furthermore, the distance between those present will be reduced.

Currently, BH has the three COVID-19 indicators in the control zone (occupancy of ICU and infirmary beds and the transmission of the new coronavirus).

The city registers 81.9% of its target audience of the vaccination campaign immunized with at least one dose. At the same time, 55.7% of the same group completed the vaccination schedule.