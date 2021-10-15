See more Intel Core i9-12900K benchmark tests

3DMark results are up to 22% better than Core i9 10900k

Member of the Bilibili website leaked synthetic and in-game benchmark tests of the new Alder Lake Core i9-12900K CPU set to be released on November 4th. In the synthetic tests in 3DMark’s TimeSpy, the score was about 20% to 24% higher than Core i9-10900K, Core i9-10850K, Core i9-11900K and Ryzen 9 5950X models.

According to the data, the new Alder Lake S Core i9 12900K scored 17,915 in the TimeSpy 1.2 test, almost 4,000 points ahead of Core i9-10900K and Core i9-10850K respectively with 14026 and 14004. The difference was even greater among the Ryzen 9 5950X and Core i9-11900K, respectively with 13780 and 13760.

Credits: WCcfTech

In tests with games, the user used a unusual bench to present CPU benchmarks, with a Radeon RX 6600 newly released 8GB of GDDR6 and 28 computational units. The ideal in tests is that the component being tested does not suffer from bottlenecks from other parts of the system, but considering that the AMD itself claimed that the entry model is designed for games with high frame rate at 1080p, apparently user took this into consideration.



Credits: WCcfTech

running Forza Horizon 4 in 1080p, O Intel Core i9-12900K hit 193 FPS on Windows 11, while the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X hit 189 FPS in the same settings game, but not Windows 10. The choice for the operating system takes into account precisely the AMD CPU issues related to the latencies of L3 cache memory and UEFI-CCP2 system with new Windows 11.



The user still ran tests with Rainbow Six Siege, reaching awesome 252 FPS at 1080p, and Shadow of The Tomb Raider, also the 1080p but reaching 112FPS, but no comparison with AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU.

You new 12th Intel processors generation are expected to be released in the November 4th and Windows 11 is supposed to be optimized to work with the hybrid core format of the Alder Lake-S.

In addition, the processors are compatible with DDR4 and DDR5 memories, being possible to upgrade to the new generation by buying Z690 motherboards with DDR4 support, avoiding the exchange of memory kits, an important differential in times of shortage of electronic components.

Source: WCcftech