See the bulletin data for this Thursday, the 14th

Photo: Illustrative/Ahmad Ardity/Pixabay

Maringá registered 63 new positive cases of covid-19 and 1 death from complications of the disease in the bulletin this Thursday, October 14th. The victim is an 89-year-old woman who had comorbidity and died last Saturday, October 9th.

The bulletin, which tracks the evolution of the coronavirus in the city, was released at 3:40 pm this Thursday by the Municipal Health Department, with data collected until 11:59 pm this Wednesday, 13.

Of the 63 new positives, 22 are men, 36 are women and five are children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maringá has had 65,491 positive cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 63,585 are already recovered, 347 are active cases (patients in home isolation or hospitalized) and 1,559 died from complications of the disease.

Maringá has a green flag (low risk), according to information from the Municipal Health Department.

hospital occupation

The overall hospital occupancy rate in adult ICU beds in private units in Maringá is 83.70%, according to the updated bulletin. The overall occupancy rate in adult ICU beds in SUS is 55.70% and in adult ICU beds exclusively for covid-19 is 34.18%.

See more details of the coronavirus bulletin this Thursday, 14, in Maringá:

Source: PMM

