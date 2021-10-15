‘See you soon’· TV News

After discovering on the internet that he had been pulled over by Record, journalist Bruno Peruka officially left the station. This Thursday (14), the former presenter of the Manhã General Balance Sheet announced his departure from the company and thanked the opportunities gained during this professional phase. “See you soon,” he said.

“I leave much better than when I arrived. My thanks go here to all the employees, directors, my bosses and, above all, to you, the viewer, who has been there by my side all this time. I close by saying goodbye, but not goodbye “, said Peruka on Instagram.

In the publication, the former substitute presenter of Cidade Alerta reinforced that he feels gratitude for the network and showed no regrets for the old company: “Thank you Record, for the partnership that started in 2014, together with our eternal Marcelo Rezende [1951-2017]. Thank you for the opportunities that you, Record, gave me”.

As revealed by the TV news, Peruka was replaced by journalist Eleandro Passaia on the morning news. Also presented by Geraldo Luís, the first edition of Balanço Geral faces a bad audience phase and is often defeated by Primeira Impacto, from SBT.

Peruka learned of the carpet pulling over the internet and made his displeasure clear to the station. An emergency meeting was called by the direction of Record so that the professional would follow in the house’s cast, which did not happen.

The article contacted Record, but did not get a return until the publication of this text.

Check out Bruno Peruka’s publication: