Senate will not decide on ICMS without hearing from governors

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said this Thursday (10/14), that the House will not decide on changes in the ICMS without hearing from governors. On Wednesday night (13/10), the Chamber of Deputies approved a proposal that changes the state’s fuel charges. The text still needs to be approved by the senators before going to presidential approval.

Pacheco says “it is not possible to foresee” what the Senate’s decision will be. “It is very important that we hear from governors about the project. The Chamber completed a stage and now it is up to the Senate to evaluate the project”, said the senator.

The text approved by the deputies foresees the calculation of the ICMS-substitution, related to diesel, hydrated ethanol and gasoline from fixed values ​​per unit of measure, defined in state laws.

The idea is that the tax is levied on the average price of fuel over the last two years – and not the last 15 days, as it is today. In addition, the rate would correspond to that applicable on December 31 of the immediately preceding year.

The format of the bill approved by the Chamber angered governors. This Thursday morning (14), the head of the Federal District Executive, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), criticized the proposal.

“It is not an ICMS reduction project. It is a project to penalize the states. Here we reduce the ICMS in three-year installments. We did our part. Congress is doing it in an unconstitutional way, because the states, not the Union, have to reduce the ICMS”, claimed the emedebista.