Serial killer ‘vampire’ of children escapes from prison and ends up lynched and killed by mobs in Kenya

NAIROBI — Kenyan authorities have been mobilized for two days to search for Masten Wanjala, an admitted serial killer who has escaped from the prison where he has been held since July. The operation ended on Friday after police said the criminal was killed by a mob in the village of Mukhweya, in the city of Bungoma. Wanjala is described by authorities as a “bloodthirsty vampire” for being accused of drinking the blood of some of his victims.

According to the police, after fleeing, the criminal returned to the rural area where he lived with his parents, who did not receive him. He reportedly moved into a house in the area and ended up dead when neighbors found out he was there.

Investigations pointed out that the man pretended to be a football coach to lure victims and then attacked them. In some cases, he held the children hostage and even demanded ransom money. The killer also confessed that he drugged the victims and even ingested their blood.

Police commander Musyoki Mutungi told Standard newspaper that it was not yet known how Wanjala traveled alone from the capital, Nairobi, to the village.

“We’re not sure how he managed to travel from Nairobi to his home region, but it was the locals who first identified him, even before the police could be informed,” he said.

After the escape, three police officers who were on duty were accused of assisting the criminal. Police said they noticed he had disappeared during a morning call.