Serie A game record holder, Jandrei debuts for Santos after a year without acting

Jandrei will debut for Santos against Sport next Sunday, at 20:30 (GMT), at Arena Pernambuco, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Announced by Peixe in August, the goalkeeper has yet to act. He will replace the suspended João Paulo in this decisive duel against the relegation zone.

At 28, Jandrei is in shape after training with coach Arzul, but has not played in an official match since October 14, 2020, for Athletico against Corinthians. Coach Fábio Carille believes that the experience can compensate for the lack of rhythm in the game.

The curious thing is that Jandrei hasn’t played for a long time, but he was the record holder for matches in Serie A. He played in two consecutive Brazilian Championships with Chapecoense. He was in 76 games in 2017 and 2018.

Chape negotiated Jandrei with Genoa and he did not establish himself in Italy. He was loaned to Athletico in 2020 and returned to Europe this season before terminating his contract and being free to sign with Santos.

Jandrei has a contract with Santos until May 31, 2022. He arrived because of John’s knee injury to be a “shadow” to João Paulo. The base alternatives are Diógenes and Paulo Mazoti.

Leave your comment