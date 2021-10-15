Services grow 0.5% in August and reach their highest level for the month since 2015

You services grew 0.5% from July to August, the fifth consecutive monthly increase, released the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Thursday (14).

The result of the month puts the sector – which represents about 70% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in Brazil – at the highest level since November 2015 and 4.6% above the pre-pandemic level.

Normally resilient in times of crisis, the services sector had a hard hit with the closing of bars, restaurants and beauty salons in the most acute moments of the sanitary crisis, but it has been showing recovery thanks to the advance of vaccination against Covid-19.

In the year, the sector registers an increase of 11.5% compared to the same period in 2020. In the 12 months until August, the increase is 5.1%, the most intense in the series started in December 2012. This evolution is significant in compared to the rate of 2.9% registered in July.

The monthly evolution was in line with market expectations. In the annual comparison, the advance also came within the forecasts, with an increase of 16.7%, the sixth consecutive positive rate.

Despite the progress, the sector is still 7.1% below the record reached in November 2014, highlights the institute.

“Since June of last year, the sector has accumulated 14 positive rates and only one negative, registered in March, when some activities considered non-essential were closed by determination of local governments amid the advance of the second wave of the coronavirus”, explains the manager of the research, Rodrigo Lobo, in a statement.

Four of the five activities surveyed had positive results in the month, especially information and communication services (1.2%) and transport (1.1%).

In the case of this first group, the segment was driven by software development and licensing services, portals and content providers and internet search tools, in addition to integrated editing and book printing, says the IBGE.

Transport, on the other hand, was influenced by the air sector, where the demand for travel increased with vaccination. “I also highlight the cargo logistics part”, details Lobo.

One of the most impacted by the pandemic, the segment of services provided to families advanced 4.1% in August, the fifth positive rate since April. During this period, the segment accumulates high of 50.5%.

“This advance comes, again, from the accommodation and food segment, such as hotels and restaurants. Even with the advance in August, services provided to families operate 17.4% below the level of February 2020”, says the IBGE.

Professional, administrative and complementary services, on the other hand, dropped 0.4% in August, after three consecutive positive rates, when they accumulated a gain of 4.1%. “With this negative result, the sector was once again 0.2% below the pre-pandemic level, joining the services provided to families”, says the IBGE.

In August, 16 of the 27 units of the federation had growth in the volume of services, compared to the previous month. Among the places with positive rates, the most important impact came from São Paulo (0.5%), followed by Rio Grande do Sul (4.2%), Paraná (1.0%) and Bahia (1.7%) . Mato Grosso (-3.6%), Federal District (-2.0%) and Rio de Janeiro (-0.4%) registered the main declines in the period.