Services sector grows 0.5% in August and reaches the highest level since 2015 – 10/14/2021 – Market

In the opposite direction of industry and commerce, the service sector grew in August in Brazil. Compared to July, the volume of the sector increased by 0.5%, show data released this Thursday (14) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

August was the fifth consecutive month of service growth. With the performance, the sector was 4.6% above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.

It also reached the highest level since November 2015, but is still 7.1% below the historical record of November 2014.

“Since June of last year, the sector has accumulated 14 positive rates and only one negative, registered in March, when some activities considered non-essential were closed by determination of local governments, amid the advance of the second wave of coronavirus”, said Rodrigo Lobo, research manager at IBGE.

The country’s main employer, the segment brings together a wide variety of businesses. It ranges from bars, restaurants and hotels to technology companies, financial institutions and education.

Before disclosing the performance of services, the IBGE presented two other sector indicators for August: industrial production and retail sales. Both were in red.

Factory production dropped 0.7% compared to July. The fall in trade was greater, 3.1%.

According to the IBGE, the growth of services in August (0.5%) was accompanied by four of the five activities surveyed within the sector. The highlights were information and communication (1.2%), transport (1.1%) and services provided to families (4.1%).

With less impact on the overall index, other services rose 1.5%. The only negative result in August was that of professional, administrative and complementary services (-0.4%).

As Lobo, the resumption of services can be explained by two factors. Throughout the health crisis, activities that depend less on the circulation of consumers, such as information and communication, were stimulated by social isolation. Thus, they managed to register positive performance.

Now, the reopening of the economy and lesser restrictions on companies are starting to generate a more visible improvement in services provided to families, which are more face-to-face. This branch includes companies such as hotels and restaurants.

Of the five service activities, three operate above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020. The highlight is the information and communication sector, which is at a level 11% higher than the pre-crisis level. Next, appear other services (9% above) and transport (8.1%).

Services provided to families are still 17.4% below pre-pandemic levels. The difference, however, has been falling in recent months, in the wake of vaccination against Covid-19. The branch accumulates growth of 50.5% between April and August.

Professional, administrative and complementary services, in turn, remained in August at a level 0.2% lower than in February 2020.

In Lobo’s view, there is “room” for further advances in the services provided to families in the coming months, as the activity has not yet returned to its pre-crisis level.

On the other hand, the sector scenario as a whole carries some “unknowns”, indicated the IBGE analyst. In this sense, factors such as high unemployment are threats and can hamper recovery, according to him.

This Thursday, the IBGE also informed that the volume of services accumulated an increase of 11.5% between January and August this year. In a longer period of 12 months, there was an increase of 5.1%.

In relation to August 2020, the sector grew 16.7%. Analysts consulted by Bloomberg agency projected 16.1% advance on this basis of comparison.

Based on August data, an XP report, signed by economist Rodolfo Margato, states that the “service recovery remains solid”.

“Once again, the highlight is the strong resumption of services provided to families, which registered an expansion of 4.1% in August”, points out the analysis.

After suffering more soon after the arrival of the pandemic, the services sector is now “leading” the reaction of the economy, pointed out the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism).

“The advance of vaccination and the relaxation of restrictive measures have been fundamental for activities to be able to advance towards the full recovery of their revenue-generating capacity,” said the entity.

CNC revised its growth forecast for the sector in 2021 from 6.2% to 6.4%. There was a drop of 7.8% last year.

The entity signaled that inflation and rising interest rates prevent further growth. According to CNC, the two factors “tend to slow down the pace of expansion of the activity”.

Economist Tiago Sayão, a professor at Ibmec-RJ, also cites the threat of inflation, but sees a more positive picture for services after the damage caused by the arrival of Covid-19.

“The sector should be largely responsible for the economy’s reaction in the coming months,” he says.

The index of tourist activities, another indicator calculated by the IBGE, increased 4.6% in August, compared to July. It was the fourth positive rate in a row.

The accumulated growth in this period was 49.1%, according to data released on Thursday. The index, however, is still 20.8% below the level of February last year.

For tourism, CNC projects 19.8% advance in revenue volume in 2021, after falling 36.6% in 2020.