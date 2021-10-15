Services sector is now the main engine of economic growth, says Goldman Sachs

SAO PAULO – Revenues from the service sector in August rose 0.5% compared to July and 16.7% in the annual comparison. The result came out a little better than expected (the expectation was an annual increase of 16.3%, according to the Refinitiv consensus), but it was considered good enough to improve projections about the economy in 2021. take into account the disappointing performance of the latest industrial and retail production indicators.

“The service sector is now the main engine of growth, as the industrial sector faces difficulties with problems in the supply chain, mainly the lack of semiconductors”, says a report signed by Alberto Ramos, chief economist for Latin America at Goldman Sachs . For the economist, the growth reflects the increase in mobility, resulting from an improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic scenario, advances in the vaccine and an increase in fiscal incentives.

What pulled the performance of the indicator was the 4.1% growth in services to families, such as food and accommodation. Information and communication services advanced 1.2%, reaching levels before the pandemic. On the other hand, technical services, such as those provided to industry, retreated in August, impacted by bottlenecks in the industrial sector.

The Goldman Sachs report notes that the services sector has been gaining momentum since the second quarter and believes that in the period between July and September, the segment should accumulate a 3.3% increase in the quarterly comparison.

“We hope that some sectors impacted by the pandemic, in particular family services, will recover more consistently in the coming months, with advances in the vaccination program, the reopening of the economy and new fiscal stimuli,” says the Goldman Sachs report.

The author, however, also lists risks that can interfere in the recovery process, such as accelerated inflation, rising interest rates, political noise, political uncertainty and an interruption in consumer and business confidence.

For Bradesco BBI, the most recent numbers indicate that service volumes should continue to grow, but at a slower pace from now on. “With greater substitution among service groups, as the pandemic slows down and a full reopening of the economy materializes”, says the report signed by Dalton Gardimann, Ricardo Mauad, Guilherme Zimmermann and Bernardo Keiserman.

Monte Bravo says that the indicator released on Thursday (14) is the result of a transfer of demand from retail. “With this resumption, there is also a transfer of demand from the goods sector, which registers high inflation and had already recovered from the losses of the pandemic”, says the text of the analysis. Now, Monte Bravo forecasts a 0.2% GDP growth for the third quarter, compared to the second.

Rodolfo Margato, XP economist, points out that service revenues came above the market consensus (0.3% increase) and XP itself, which expected an even more timid advance of 0.2%.

“With the results of August, the real revenues of the general index of the services sector were 4.6% above the pre-pandemic level”, points out the economist, comparing with the month of February 2020. Margato, however, emphasizes that neither all groups followed this trend. While information and communication services have revenues 11% higher, for example, the family services segment remains 17.5% below the pre-crisis level.

“We reiterate that services to families must account for a relevant portion of total GDP growth this semester, driven by the normalization of activities classified as non-essential, displacement of household expenditure from goods to services and recovery of the level of employment”, says Margato .

XP’s preliminary estimate points to a growth of 0.6% in the service sector in September compared to August and 13.7% compared to the same period last year. “If our forecast is correct, services will show expansion of 3.6% in the third quarter compared to the second, after seasonal adjustment”, says the economist.

XP projects a 0.1% increase for the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of GDP. The indicator will be released this Friday. For GDP, XP’s projection is for growth of 0.5% in the third quarter compared to the immediately previous period, already discounting seasonal effects.

