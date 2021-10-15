Shares in GPA (PCAR3) jumped up to 18% and in Assaí (ASAI3) fell 6% with an operation of R$5.2 billion and the end of Extra Hiper; what explains?

SAO PAULO – The shares of GPA (PCAR3) jump in the session this Friday (15), while those of Assaí (ASAI3) have a strong fall after Grupo Pão de Açúcar closes the sale of 71 commercial points, installed in several states, for the attacking group. At 10:20 am (Brasilia time), PCAR3 assets rose 18.50%, to R$ 32.80, while ASAI3 securities had a strong drop of 6.61%, to R$ 16.68.

According to analysts, the agreement made by Assaí accelerates its own expansion and allows GPA to direct its problematic hypermarket business. “Strategically, the justification for Assaí to acquire these stores seems solid – they are all located in large cities, where demand is high but greenfield stores are difficult to open – but there are likely to be some doubts about a deal that looks almost too good for be true for GPA,” said BBI.

Corporate governance issues are on the radar: in a report, XP analysts pointed out that governance risk could be a source of concern for investors. However, they considered that, although the transaction may seem expensive at first sight for Assaí, they carried out some analysis and concluded that it adds value even under conservative assumptions.

According to the relevant fact, the transaction involves an estimated amount to be received by GPA of R$5.2 billion, of which R$4 billion will be paid by Assaí, in installments, between December this year and January 2024.

The transaction involving the conversion of Extra Hiper stores operated by GPA into cash & carry (atacarejo), which will be operated by Assaí.

With the operation, the Extra Hiper banner will be discontinued and the stores not covered by the transaction will be converted into formats with greater potential for profitability.

Also according to the relevant fact, the transaction involves “properties owned and leased from third parties, as well as the respective lease agreements, and may also involve the acquisition by Assaí of certain equipment existing in the stores.”

Additionally, GPA signed another memorandum with a real estate fund, with the intervention and guarantee of Assaí, regulating the sale of 17 properties owned by GPA.

In this case, the estimated sale price of these properties is R$1.2 billion, and will be paid by the real estate fund to GPA. “Assaí’s guarantee consists of the obligation to pay for the properties if the Fund does not comply with the agreed deadline,” he added.

Simultaneously, Assaí also signed another memorandum with the real estate fund regulating the lease, after completion of the transaction, of the properties acquired by the Fundo para Assaí, for a period of 20 years, renewable for the same period.

Radar Strategies

In Bradesco BBI’s analysis, the price paid by Assaí seems reasonable, while the transaction is seen as excellent for GPA, since “it solves a headache of almost a decade in its hypermarket business”.

“We estimate that the market was attributing very little – or no – value to the hypermarket business,” analysts point out. The expectation is that GPA will receive around R$ 4.4 billion net of taxes, which is equivalent to approximately 60% of the current market value.

For Assaí, the 71 stores would represent an increase of 38% to the base in the second quarter of 2021, providing significant clarity about the perspective of store growth – a fundamental part of the investment thesis. For CBD, bank analysts see the discontinuation of the Extra Hiper brand, supporting a portfolio shift towards better positioned food retail formats.

“Although store growth has been a consistent part of our ASAI3 thesis, monetizing the Hiper stores is a major shift from the investment thesis, in our initial view,” they assess.

XP points out that the transaction should accelerate Assaí’s expansion plan by adding strategic locations, spread across several Brazilian capitals and large cities, with little or no overlapping of stores with Assaí’s current park.

Furthermore, as these locations are in metropolitan areas, they must be able to meet a captive demand from the B2B channel (nearby bars and restaurants) and, at the same time, be an interesting alternative for individual customers. We also highlight that Extra stores have a sales area of ​​470 thousand square meters, with the average store having 6,600 square meters and 600-700 parking spaces.

“We believe that larger stores should allow Assaí to offer a better experience, with a greater assortment of products and offers of some services (for example: butcher shop),” XP analysts point out in a report.

Analysts also point out that while the transaction may seem expensive at first glance, they look at key indicators and the potential value to be unlocked for ASAI shareholders and estimate that it can add value even under conservative assumptions.

Corporate governance as a concern

From the perspective of governance, Morgan analysts point out that the strategic logic of the transaction makes sense for both companies, but considers the greater links between the companies as a partially negative compensation.

“Although the transaction price has been endorsed by an impartial external opinion and approved by independent directors, we see the greater ties between the companies in a negative light, deepening the companies’ ties a few months after the spin-off is completed,” they once pointed out. that the separation of the two companies took place in March.

XP also highlights that governance can be seen as a problem, as it involves related parties and will not be subject to the approval of minority shareholders, which may lead investors to apply a governance discount to the current multiples of ASAI3, which is the main risk with the transaction.

“However, Assaí has ​​a solid track record while the transaction makes sense strategically, and therefore we believe investors should give the company the benefit of the doubt. Thus, we maintain our purchase recommendation for the paper”, points out the house.

