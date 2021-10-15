She arrived! Monica Benini and Junior Lima announce the birth of their daughter and show their faces: “Gratitude”

She was born! The second daughter of Junior Lima and Monica Benini.

The proud mother published the baby’s first photos in the early afternoon of this Thursday (14), showing the little face of the second heiress.

The clicks were accompanied by an enthralling caption: “Lara has arrived! On 10/10/21, at 2:17, full of health… like an avalanche of feelings. He arrived showing that he didn’t come to complete our family for nothing. It has already redefined, transformed and taught a little. I am pure gratitude and love! Welcome daughter! Thank you, thank you, thank you for choosing us“, wrote Monica.

Sandy’s brother said: “I can’t describe the size of happiness! We were flooded with a huge dose of love! The feeling is one of completeness and endless gratitude. Thank you, daughter, in advance! Welcome to our family!“.

Lara is the younger sister of Otto, which is four years old. Check out the baby’s first images:

DIVIDING ROOM

singer’s wife Junior Lima, the designer Monica Benini used social media to show the changes he made at home for the arrival of Lara, his second daughter.

In her profile, the sister-in-law of Sandy showed a tour and she stated that the little one will not have her own room: as a baby she will sleep in the master’s room and when she is older she will share a room with her brother, Otto.