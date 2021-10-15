Silviano makes a bizarre request to Marta and is shocked by the answer; know which· TV news

Silviano (Othon Bastos) doesn’t know, but his tricks against the Medeiros family have their days numbered in Império. He will ask to continue serving Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) as a butler in the house in Petrópolis (mountain region of Rio de Janeiro), without suspecting that the madame and the commander will have already found all the money that the faker stole and hid there. The rich woman will give the ex-employee a cross response.

In scenes planned to air in the next chapter on the 23rd in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, Marta will find Silviano waiting for her at the jewelry store.

“I would like to make a request to you,” he will speak. Then the man will ask to be her butler again. “You know that my husband would never allow you to go back to work at our house, right, Silviano? Your wish won’t work, because my husband doesn’t even want to see you painted in gold”, will affirm Maria Clara’s mother (Andréia Horta) .

“But I’m not talking about the house in Rio. I want to be your butler in Petrópolis. Zé Pedro (Caio Blat) told me that you were in the mood, intending to live in Petrópolis. I have such happy memories of our experience in that house. , who would very much like to renew them”, will argue the elderly.

Marta won’t take it seriously and will say that you can’t keep feeding memories. “Those were great years, but it’s over. And when it’s over, it’s over. An ex-butler is like an ex-husband. Once he breaks up, there’s no going back,” Lilia Cabral’s character will declare.

Madame deceives ex-butler

She will even say that she felt isolated the last time she went to the house, to imply that she does not intend to live there again. “The climate is great, but living there is not going to solve my problems and those of my family. I have to be here in Rio, beside my children and my husband”, the madame will make clear.

Marta will thank Silviano for showing affection, but will know that he is hiding something behind this unusual request.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

