Sony and TSMC to team up to tackle semiconductor crisis

The global market has been facing, for months, a crisis in the supply of semiconductors that affects the production of several electronics manufacturers or even car manufacturers. This is, in part, a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, which has caused demand to soar that chip companies — like TSMC, for example — have been unable to keep pace.

Now, TSMC itself, which is the biggest component producer in the world, should team up with Sony to open a new chip factory. The intention is to increase the production of hardware to try to end the crisis.

According to the details, TSMC would have majority control of the business, while Sony would be responsible for providing the space and real estate needed to build the new factory, which would be located in Japan. In addition to the two, the Japanese government would also be interested in this construction and, according to local media sources, would bear half of the expenses which, in total, amount to around US$ 7 billion.

(Image: Disclosure/TSMC)

According to the information, this new factory should be built and start operating in 2024 and will supply hardware for the manufacture of automobiles, as one of the possible participants in the project is Denso, a Japanese company that produces car parts.

So far, none of the companies has commented on this supposed partnership, but market analysts believe that the union makes a lot of sense, especially from an economic point of view, since the expectation is that, in 2024, autonomous cars and items of IoT are even more popular. Thus, it is possible to expect the demand for semiconductors to grow more and more, which justifies increasing production efforts.

Source: TechRadar