Spanish newspaper surrenders to the performance of the Brazilian team: ‘Neymar and Raphinha scare’

The Spanish press highlighted the performance of the duo formed by Raphinha and Neymar in the Brazilian team’s victory against Uruguay, in Manaus, in the World Cup qualifiers

THE Brazilian Team took another step towards qualifying for the world Cup in Qatar. After beat Uruguay 4-1 in Manaus, coach Tite’s team reached 31 points in 11 games and leads the way in the qualifiers, with six more clashes remaining, in addition to the complement of the match against the Argentina, interrupted in São Paulo at five minutes.

But the good performance of the team from Canary Islands didn’t just leave Brazilians excited. The newspaper AT, from Spain, melted into praise for the team in his analysis of the match.

“The duo formed by Neymar and Raphinha ‘Desperado a Uruguayan defense unable to brake the speed of play’ of the team, which scored without mercy”, published the European daily, pointing out that “if it wasn’t for an inspired Muslera, [o Brasil] I would have won an unforgettable victory”.

The newspaper AT not limited to pointing out the collective qualities of the team commanded by Tite, but also bowed to the attacking duo formed by Neymar and Raphinha, who scored three of the four goals in Manaus: one from shirt 10 and two from the jewel of United Leeds. Gabigol, of the Flamengo, closed the account.

Raphinha and Neymar celebrate Brazilian team goal Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

In the diary evaluation, the players scare.

“Brazil celebrated against Uruguay in a match that served to confirm a partnership that could be the great offensive pillar of Tite’s team in the future”, published the daily, which classified Raphinha’s night as a ‘fantastic performance’. “He made the best decisions when attacking and earned his place in the eleven for the next games.”

With the result in the Arena da Amazônia, Brazil goes to 31 points and maintains unbeaten and leadership in the qualifiers, with ten wins and one draw.

In the history of the competition in the current format, the maximum points that a fourth placed placed was 30, with the Paraguay in 2002. In other words, Brazil is virtually guaranteed the 2022 World Cup.