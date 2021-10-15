Speculated at Barcelona, ​​Sterling says he thinks about leaving City: “I like French and Spanish” | international football

With less room in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup this season, 26-year-old striker Sterling has admitted he is considering leaving the Manchester City in the future. And more. Think about acting outside of England. In a conference promoted by the newspaper “Financial Times” in New York, the player even mentioned France and Spain as possible destinations.

– As an English player, all I know is the Premier League and I always thought that one day I would love to play abroad and face that challenge – he declared.

“Actually, I’m thinking about learning a few different languages. I really like the French and Spanish accent”, joked the forward.

1 of 2 Sterling has started four of Manchester City’s 11 games this season so far — Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters Sterling has started four of Manchester City’s 11 games this season so far — Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

The statement comes amid speculation about a possible transfer from Sterling to the Barcelona. Catalan newspapers, such as “Sport”, published last month that the club, despite the crisis, has 20 million euros to spend in the next transfer window, in January. The English attacker would be a target.

– If there was an opportunity to go elsewhere, I would be open to that right now. Football is the most important thing for me, challenges that I set myself from a very young age, and also dreams, to be honest with you, like playing abroad – declared Sterling.

England’s standout in the European Championship runners-up, Sterling has started in just four of Manchester City’s 11 games this season so far. However, he often enters matches and has served six times as a substitute. The striker commented on his current situation at the club.

– I’m not a person who will complain. I didn’t try to make this a bigger problem than it really is. I get on with my job, I do what I need to do. And I look forward to following. (I am focused on) playing football matches regularly. Scoring goals regularly – declared the striker.

Sterling has a contract with City until June 2023. This season he has a goal and an assist. In 2019/20, he lived his best year, when he scored 31 goals. In 2020/21, he finished with 14 goals. Pep Guardiola’s team faces Burnley this Saturday, at 11 am, for the eighth round of the Premier League.