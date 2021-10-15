Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



Investing.com – Retail Sales and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index end a busy week for economic data. Stocks march higher as inflation fears take a back seat for now. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:), PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:) and JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:) report earnings, and the SEC is close to approving the first {{1057391|Bitcoin)-based ETFs } }, taking cryptography one step further into mainstream global financial markets. FGV Ibre releases a preview of federal tax collection in Brazil.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, October 15th.

1. Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment in Michigan

A busy week for economic data ends on a consumer-focused note, with the release of US numbers for September at 9:30 am and the {{ecl-320 Michigan Consumer Opinion Index}} at 11 am.

Analysts expect a modest drop in sales, reflecting the continuing trend in spending on services and away from goods. As for the Michigan report, all eyes will be on the inflation component of the index, which has retreated only slightly from a 10-year high in September.

Overnight data from Europe showed that consumer prices fell in September in and in Europe, the number 2 and 3 economies in the eurozone, while new car registrations were up more than 20% across the continent as shortages of chips and other components left retailers short of stock. Elsewhere, Toyota said it will go at 15% of planned levels due to ongoing shortages, but it has stuck to its full-year production targets, raising hopes that the worst is over for the auto giant.

2. Preview of the collection

According to a previous calculation by the Federal Revenue Monitor of the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre), the federal tax collection in September was R$ 148.884 billion. This amount, anticipated to Valor Econômico, would represent an increase of 12.7% in the annual comparison, if confirmed.

Considering that in September 2020 the economic activity was already recovering and there was no impact from the collection of deferred taxes, the projection pointed out by FGV Ibre shows a good growth in tax collection. However, the effects of deferrals, payments and tax reductions on results cannot be ruled out.

One of the highlights disclosed is the performance of the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF), which presented a real growth of 352.2% in the annual comparison, reaching R$ 4.294 billion. In 2020, the tax had been reduced to stimulate credit, but this year, its rate was raised to finance the extension of Emergency Aid.

3. SEC must allow ETF of

It follows on the rise after Bloomberg reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is ready to approve the first exchange-traded fund based on Bitcoin futures.

The SEC’s move would be a watershed for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general, by giving the first official authorization for cryptographic funds accessible to both retail and institutional investors, thereby dramatically increasing the scope for mass engagement with the asset class . The ETFs in question are, however, likely based on the futures prices of Bitcoin, settled in cash, rather than futures on Bitcoin itself.

At 8:11 am, Bitcoin was up 2.86% to $59,298.90.

4. Forecast for the American market

US equities are expected to open higher later, extending gains made on Thursday after a number in September triggered a sharp reversal in risky assets.

At 8:15 am, futures rose 0.42%, while 100 and futures advanced 0.28% and 0.32%, respectively.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Goldman Sachs, which closes a week of mixed bank earnings. as the rival Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), Goldman will be relatively less affected by the apparent weakness of major high street lending due to its focus on investment banking.

Also in focus will be Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) (SA:) after the healthcare giant placed its liabilities for tens of thousands of lawsuits related to its talcum products in a bankruptcy protection lawsuit.

5. China eases mortgage rules

Beijing told state-owned banks for the last quarter of the year as the consequences of China’s debt problems everlarge Group (HK:) (OTC:) reverberate in a highly leveraged real estate sector.

A growing number of homebuilders are failing to pay all their obligations on time, with incomplete payments occurring almost daily. With the bond market effectively closed for refinancing, the pressure to complete what sales they can to sustain cash flow is intensifying. The People’s Bank of China has broken its long silence on Evergrande, saying the systemic risks of the country’s biggest real estate group are manageable.

The Chinese central bank continued to roll liquidity into the currency markets, without making the cut in banks’ reserve ratio requirements that some analysts had predicted. The PBoC generally prefers to ease monetary policy through the RRR channel, rather than cutting its base rates.