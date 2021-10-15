Sterling says he is ‘open’ to leaving Manchester City and is considering playing away from England

Striker Raheem Sterling shone under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but his days at the English club may be drawing to a close. In an event this Thursday (14), the player indicated that he is “open” to leave the team and play in another country.

Sterling pointed out that, as he is English and has always played in the Premier League, he only knows his own country. Because of that, he would have the desire to act in other championships in the future and could do it “right now”.

You watch ALL Champions Games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

“If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else, I would be open to that right now. Football is the most important thing to me. As an English player, all I know is the Premier League and I always had in my mind that I would like to play out and have this challenge. I should learn new languages. I like French and Spanish a lot.”

Starting in 41 of 49 games he played with the Cityzens last season, Sterling sees a new reality in 2021/22. With the arrival of Jack Grealish, the forward lost space and played 10 games, four of them as a starter, having scored only one goal.