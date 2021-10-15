STF Barra Sale of Slimming Medicines; Understand

× Photo: Heung Soon/Pixabay

By 7 votes to 3, the STF plenary decided to overturn Law 13,454/17, which authorizes the production, sale and consumption of anorectics, known as slimming drugs, such as sibutramine, amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol.

The law was sanctioned in 2017 by the then president of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia, as acting president of the Republic.

Minister Edson Fachin voted to prohibit trade in anorectics. “For me, the Judiciary owes technical deference to decisions by regulatory agencies on infra-constitutional norms, in accordance with the Constitution. The action of the State, through the Legislative power, cannot authorize the release of substances, without the minimum observance of the control standards published by the Legislative power itself”, he said.



In today’s session, Fachin was followed by ministers Dias Toffoli, Carmen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski, Rosa Weber, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux.

Minister Nunes Marques, rapporteur, voted for the constitutionality of the sale of slimming drugs. He was followed by ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso.

“Instead of banning the use of anorectics, we should think about a more effective control and fight for their use to be done rationally. Thus, the rapporteur dismissed the action to validate the law that authorized the sale and consumption of weight-loss drugs.” said Nunes Marques.

The ministers analyzed an action was presented by the National Confederation of Health Workers. The entity claims that there are side effects of substances in the body. The organization states that “there is a risk that patients resort to these drugs believing in the promises of results that scientifically have not only been disproved, but can put their health at serious risk, especially for diabetics and hypertensives”.

Click here to read Minister Fachin’s vote.

