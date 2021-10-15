STF overturns law that allowed sale of drugs to lose weight | Policy

Judgment on the case began this Wednesday. The rapporteur, Minister Nunes Marques, voted in favor of the validity of the text. During the session, Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso also voted in favor, and Edson Fachin, against.

The analysis of the theme was resumed this Thursday, with the votes of the other ministers (read details below). For the majority of the STF, it is up to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to make a decision on the matter. The ministers also cited that other countries ban the substances, for potential harm to health.

The law was sanctioned in 2017 by the then president of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia, as acting president of the Republic. Under the law passed by Congress, drugs can be sold with a specific prescription.

Rodrigo Maia sanctions law that releases prescription drug sales to lose weight

By voting in the judgment, Nunes Marques affirmed that Congress respected the Constitution and acted on behalf of people with obesity. The STF minister compared obesity to a “continuous pandemic”.

“It seems to me that Congress acted in strict constitutional obedience, on behalf of people who are going through a continuous pandemic in their lives, which is obesity,” argued the rapporteur.

According to Nunes Marques, the law is valid, but the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) must be guaranteed the right to review the guidelines when deemed necessary and even withdraw the medicines from the market.

According to the minister, obesity is “scientifically proven as a major public health problem”. “There are 529 comorbidities associated with obesity,” he added.

“On the other hand, at the present time, in this current situation, the poor population has no pharmacological option to combat obesity,” he added.

Find out how the ministers voted in this judgment:

Alexandre de Moraes: accompanied the rapporteur. “The elimination of anti-obesity drugs hinders access, leads, as occurred in Brazil when it was banned, to a geometric increase in bariatric operations, putting health at risk.”

Edson Fachin: differed from the rapporteur understanding that the law is unconstitutional. “Submitting this rule to Anvisa is the rule. You cannot legislate on the exception”, he defended. “The purpose of the decision taken by Anvisa is to ensure the safety of the product intended for human health.”

Luís Roberto Barroso: accompanied the rapporteur. “It’s a matter that the law can provide. Whether the law is valid or not depends on a medical consensus. Law 13,454 is compatible with the Constitution, and there is no exemption from registration with Anvisa”, he said.

Carmen Lucia: diverged from the rapporteur. “We are in an area that makes the guarantee of the right to health more rigid. In fact, I think that the great problem of the poor is hunger.”

Toffoli Days: diverged from the rapporteur. Did not read the vote.

Ricardo Lewandowski: diverged from the rapporteur. “Congress cannot authorize drug distribution. Every time Congress sets out to create laws with material content, they are somehow giving shape to a certain privilege.”

Rosa Weber: diverged from the rapporteur. “Endowed with unquestionable relevance and responsibility, the regulatory function [da Anvisa] it is dignified by the recognition that it is neither inferior nor superior to legislation.”

Gilmar Mendes (dean): diverged from the rapporteur. “The provision is unconstitutional because it insufficiently protects the right to health,” he said. “Authorized substances have been banned in several countries.”

Luiz Fux (president): diverged from the rapporteur. “These medications don’t have any positive effects, they only have negative effects,” he said. “We have to bend to science and foreign scientific literature prohibits the use of these drugs worldwide.”

The lawsuit was filed by the National Confederation of Health Workers (CNTS) against Law 13.454/2017. The entity claims that there are side effects of substances in the body.