STJD sees no non-compliance with Anvisa’s norm and absolves Flamengo and Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira and Flamengo were not punished or fined by the STJD

O Flamengo and the midfielder Andreas Pereira were not found guilty of disrespecting the norms of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and were acquitted in a trial by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) on Friday.

With that, athlete and club will not suffer any type of sport or financial punishment, and Andreas will be able to continue acting normally.

The case went to trial after the saints filed a Notice of Infraction against Fla in the STJD, claiming that the Rio team failed to comply with Anvisa Ordinance 655/2021, which refers to mandatory quarantine for people who have entered Brazil from the United Kingdom.

the alvinegro club he asked for the conviction of Rubro-Negro for having cast Andreas in the August 28 match, eight days after the player’s arrival in Rio de Janeiro. According to the complainant, the Gávea team would have violated articles 191, I, II, II, 203 and 214 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice).

In the fish’s view, Pereira should have completed 14 days of mandatory quarantine, which would prevent him from being on the field in the August 28 game.

In a judgment held this Friday by the 5th Disciplinary Commission of the STJD, however, the auditors understood that Flamengo and Andreas did not violate the rule of Anvisa a and, consequently, the general regulation.

The decision is in the first instance and there is still appeal.

Read the STJD note

Understand the case:

Ordinance 655/2021 of the National Health Surveillance Agency makes a quarantine of 14 days mandatory for anyone who has passed through the United Kingdom before entering Brazil. According to the note from ANVISA, Andreas filled out the TCSV, the Traveller’s Sanitary Control Term, with the commitment to comply with the sanitary measures set out in the ordinance.

“The fact is that the facts narrated by the claimant Association already demonstrate ‘the existence of an infraction’ and ‘its authorship’ practiced by Flamengo and by the athlete Andreas. The Prosecutor’s Office notes that there is no need to initiate a disciplinary inquiry to investigate facts duly substantiated by the Infringement Notice”, said the Prosecutor’s Office when presenting the complaint.

Regarding possible infringement of article 214, the Prosecutor’s Office stated that it is not possible to apply the article in cases where the Technical Protocols of the Sports Administration Entities are not followed because of Covid-19.

Initially Andreas was included in article 258 of the CBJD and Flamengo was framed in article 191 I, II, III of the CBJD. After further analysis, the Attorney’s Office changed the athlete’s article and placed it in article 191, items I, II and III, the same framing made to the club.

The Legal Department of Flamengo added to the records documentary evidence such as exams carried out abroad and in Brazil, Ordinance 655/2021, Ordinance 657/201 and Andreas’s travel and vaccination passports.

The Attorney for the session, Leonardo Andreotti, reiterated the complaint.

“Obviously, the Attorney’s Office did well when it did not denounce under the terms of Article 214. This is not a case for a kind of technical imbalance. I would draw attention to the fact that, by adopting the conduct, athlete and club violate the terms of 191 both in item I and in item III. The ordinance is not in the form of a law, but it is complementary. There is a need to preserve the principle of security in Brazilian football. When the athlete violates a rule that is intended to guarantee the safety of others, the rule is evidently violated. As far as the regulation obligation is concerned, there is a direct violation. These are situations, in the Attorney’s view, very clear that it is still necessary to protect oneself effectively. It is evident that the documents gathered by the defense are intended to avert this danger, in any case, the violation is characterized. Anyone who breaks the rule cannot have an advantage over others. If we accept this, all clubs that are in the same situation will have to break the rules. It is a reflection that is brought up in the sense that it deserves consideration, so I reiterate the terms of the complaint”, said Andreotti.

See what the defense of Flamengo and Santos, interested third party, said.

Michel Assef (Flemish):

“This complaint is based on a Notice of Infraction promoted by Santos, which had the intention of making Flamengo lose points, but the Attorney’s Office went forward and showed that there is no possibility of Article 214. Without a doubt, it had a single objective. Here, it seems to me, with all due respect, is pushing the envelope. First of all, the athlete does not climb. Who climbed the athlete was Flamengo. That said, there is absolutely no need to apply a penalty to the player. The Ordinance is very clear, the initial disposition speaks of foreigners and further on it says that this is not for Brazilians. Then, to correct a mistake, ANVISA publishes the 657 saying that it also applied to Brazilians, but on October 2, 2021, therefore, after the game. Then we go to the CBF protocols, which were followed. The CBF approved the athlete’s selection because the exams were presented. A CBF medical guide says that an IGG test entitles the athlete to the Temporary Immunological Certificate (Green CIT) so that they do not take new exams until February 19, 2022. Why would they be unable to participate in the game? There is no doubt. Flamengo could climb it, yes. For all these reasons, the athlete was regular, there was no breach of regulation, neither by the athlete nor by Flamengo”, said Flamengo’s lawyer.

Felipe Mourão (Santos – interested third party):

“The first point, I bring here the ordinance 655 that yes, there is this provision regarding a native Brazilian, foreigner, but the heart of the matter is very well expressed in the seventh article, paragraph one of this ordinance. It makes it clear that there are, in this ordinance, restrictive rules for travelers of international origin, Brazilian or foreign, and it is precisely this paragraph that Santos mentions and the Attorney’s Office also mentions in its complaint. That’s a very simple interpretation. This is a serious breach. Santos would like to point out that the judgment on screen goes far beyond Sports Justice, we are dealing with guidelines, protocols, rules, which serve to save lives. It’s not just football, it’s public health, human life. This is the heart of the case at hand. It is a judgment that will have repercussions not only in the sports field. It is also clear that, regardless of being Brazilian, I would need to go through quarantine for having passed through the United Kingdom. Regarding the player’s responsibility, he directly contributed to the result of the match, as he entered the field and scored a goal for Flamengo. Can Santos be harmed because they played the championship with inequality, since Flamengo disrespected the protocol? What Santos asks is that this Commission does not let the club’s and the athlete’s non-compliance go unnoticed. Make history, defend ethics and sports fair play”, maintained Felipe Mourão.

Andreas Pereira during the match between Flamengo and Juventude, for the Brazilian Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

Reporter Alessandra Perez Paiva was succinct in ruling out Flamengo and the athlete’s breach of regulation.

“For me, it is very clear that the process was based on Ordinance 655. It turns out that it is very simple, just read the Ordinance and see that in fact it does not apply to Brazilians. And I have no choice but to absolve both the athlete and Flamengo”, voted Alessandra.

The decision was unanimous. Auditors Gustavo Caputo, Eduardo Mello, João Gabriel Maffei and President Otacílio Araújo Neto accompanied the rapporteur.