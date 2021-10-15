Stock falls in day of global highs, and dollar rises despite BC intervention – 10/14/2021 – Market

In a day of consistent highs in the main global stock markets, the Brazilian Stock Exchange ended this Thursday (14) on a low, once again putting the country against the main economies.

The Ibovespa, which is the benchmark index of the Exchange, fell 0.24% to 113,185 points. The dollar rose 0.09%, to R$ 5.5140 and only did not advance further due to a new intervention by the Central Bank through the sale of exchange swap contracts.

After the surprise offer the day before, which dropped the US currency from the maximum of R$ 5.57 to R$ 5.509, the autarchy carried out on Thursday an operation of 20,000 contracts distributed between the maturities of February 1, 2022 and June 1, 2022.

The placement of traditional swap contracts works as an injection of dollars into the futures market, reducing pressure on the exchange rate.

Uncertainties about the government’s ability to balance the country’s accounts on the eve of an election year are among the main causes for the persistent rise of the dollar and also for the poor performance of the stock exchange, according to Zeller Bernardino, foreign exchange specialist at Valor Investimentos.

“This farm’s swap managed to drop the dollar below R$ 5.50 for a period, but despite the positive external scenario, internal uncertainties took over and there was a reversal of the trend,” says Bernardino.

The rise in the dollar aggravates domestic inflation, which is also driven by higher world prices driven by disorganized supply chains during the pandemic and higher fuel prices due to reduced coal production in China and resistance to increasing oil production by OPEC members (an organization of exporting countries).

Regarding the domestic economic news on Thursday, analysts believe that the market gave little credence to the statements by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who said he wanted to privatize Petrobras, and to the proposal approved in the Chamber to reduce fuel prices through changes in ICMS (state tax) collection.

“The price of fuel rose due to the international situation, added to the Brazilian fiscal problems that are reflected in the exchange rate”, says Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos.

“The Ibovespa cannot keep up with global optimism, instead it reflects pessimism about our risks,” says Leonardo Santana, analyst at Top Gain. “Even the talk about the privatization of Petrobras did not bring encouragement regarding the shares of the state-owned company, even with the rise in oil prices”, he says.

Petrobras shares, which advanced 2% after Bolsonaro’s speech, returned gains and closed with a slight increase of 0.17%, below the potential for a day when Brent oil, a world reference, rose 1.06% , at US$ 84.06 (R$ 462.22). In the same branch, PetroRio rose 4.45%.

Commodity prices began to rise on Thursday after the International Energy Agency said record natural gas prices would increase demand for oil and that Saudi Arabia, the largest oil producer, rejected requests for additional offers from OPEC and allies .

In the US, major Wall Street indices rose after major banks reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up 1.56%, 1.71% and 1.73%, respectively.

“Some of the things that worried the market in September, and even last week, when it comes to the aspect of inflation and higher interest rates and the Delta variant, may have diminished,” said Alan Lancz, president of consultancy Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

European equities rose to the highest level in more than two weeks, with investors betting that a steady economic recovery in the face of the pandemic will support corporate balance sheets despite signs of high inflation.

The London, Paris and Frankfurt stock exchanges rose 0.92%, 1.33% and 1.40%, respectively.

