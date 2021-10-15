Strike in Cruzeiro: isolated, president returns to work around crisis and mandate

The second day of strike by Cruzeiro players in protest of the back wages at the club will be very important in defining the direction of the movement, which not only asks for the salaries of the professional and under-20 group itself, but also of employees of the institution, who come going through very serious financial problems.

The full attention is due to the presence of President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues in Belo Horizonte. He returned to Brazil after participating as a speaker at an event in Portugal. Theme that generated even more dissatisfaction within the club, even with the president compromising his presence at the meeting that dealt with the management and challenges of football.

Meeting with entrepreneurs and fear in women’s football

The president starts the day in meetings with businessmen in order to raise funds capable of repaying back wages, the main demand of the cast. He will still have to await a decision from the women’s football players, who can also sit back for non-payment of salaries. They will meet with coordinator Bárbara Fonseca in search of a solution to the problem. They play on the 17th against Funorte, in the Minas Gerais Championship, and had already thought of starting a strike movement before, even before the men’s, even before the derby won against Atlético 3-0, but the fear of a WO caused that a sheet be paid by the club.

There is great dissatisfaction among the athletes with the delays in Cruzeiro, with many already declaring to their managers the desire not to remain in Cruzeiro.

Cast meeting and press interview

The Cruzeiro president’s agenda also includes a meeting with leaders of the celestial squad and a meeting with coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The meeting is to pass a solution or a forecast of successes to end the strike movement. Players threaten to extend the stoppage until Monday, with more days being added if no placement occurs. Cruzeiro only enters the field on the 22nd, that is, on the other Friday, when it faces Avaí, in Florianópolis.

Sérgio also promised that he will speak to the press this Friday (15th) or at least give a statement, as the board has been keeping completely silent about the delicate moment crossed in all sectors, further inciting the revolt of fans , who ask for the president to leave social networks and to isolate essential pieces for the beste momento club, such as businessman Pedro Lourenço. No time has yet been set by the president or the Cruzeiro staff for this speech directed at journalists. The president has been dispatching from Toca da Raposa II, which could cause fans to visit the venue this afternoon. Cast training is scheduled for 4pm.

