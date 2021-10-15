Studies show the effectiveness of ‘snack fitness’, a new model of physical training

After years of living under the maxim that the first benefits of physical exercise for the body would only come after twenty minutes of activity, science presents a new set of information showing that you don’t need that much time. In fact, twenty seconds of intense movement three times a day is enough to improve fitness and cardiovascular health. That’s what scholars are calling the snack fitness, an expression in English that, in Portuguese, can be understood as a short training that can be repeated. As a snack savored little by little. The modality is an evolution of HIIT (high intensity interval training, in English), a system that intersperses high-intensity exercise with rest periods. It started to be successful in the 2010s by combining time reduction — a complete circuit can run in twenty minutes — with clear results.

Gradually, however, it was realized that the total time spent was not that much less than that used in a conventional sixty-minute workout. Between changing clothes, climbing on the treadmill or cycling, completing the warm-up and, at the end, waiting for the body to return to its normal rhythm, there goes at least half an hour. Of course, spending thirty, forty minutes in total, with the same benefits as an hour, is advantageous. But for people who are resistant to exercise, this time is still insufficient to motivate them to get out of inertia.

Although there are many athletes, a considerable chunk of humanity prefers to spend their time on anything other than sit-ups, crunches or running. Therefore, two research centers decided to investigate the minimum time needed to obtain the benefits of exercise and, in this way, take more people out of a sedentary lifestyle. The question has not been answered since the World Health Organization left the information blank when it updated the guidelines on the subject in 2018.

Two studies, however, brought important — and very positive — news. The first was led by Martin Gibala, professor of kinesiology at McMaster University in Canada. Gibala has been studying the relationship between time, intensity and the impact of exercise on the body for nearly twenty years. This time, he decided to test the effectiveness of the fitness snack with the following training: twenty seconds pedaling at maximum intensity, interspersed with rest between one to four hours, three times a day, three times a week. As a comparison, half of the participants ran another model, almost the same, except for the breaks: they had ten minutes to complete the three cycles of twenty seconds on the bicycle. The results were similar. In the first, the improvement in the functioning of the cardiovascular system was 9%. In the second, 13%. “The most important thing is that we have shown that every move counts. The gains for the body begin as soon as the individual starts exercising”, said VEJA Martin Gibala.

The second study also reinforced the certainty that the effort, no matter how brief, helps the body. At the University of Texas in the United States, researchers put young adults to pedal at high intensity for four seconds, followed by intervals of fifteen to thirty seconds. Each cycle was repeated thirty times, adding ten minutes of physical work. In the end, all showed excellent performance in aerobic activity. “Athletic performance and cardiovascular conditions showed good evolution”, says Remzi Satiroglu, main author of the work.

Remzi and Gidala’s expectation is that the evidence brought by their work will help get a lot of people off the couch. One fact is certain: there is no doubt that these researches overturn the arguments of those who seek justification for not moving. At least for those who say they are too busy, with no time to go to the gym or buy gym clothes. “The beauty of snack fitness is this. You can do it anywhere, walking for two minutes or vigorously climbing three flights of stairs, for example,” says Scott Lear of the University of British Columbia, Gidala’s partner. “And you don’t even need to change clothes because you won’t sweat.” In fact, all it takes is will and, as scientists say, the conviction that a few minutes of sacrifice can make a big difference.

Published in VEJA of October 20, 2021, edition nº 2760