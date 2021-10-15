Survey reveals four Serie A teams with unvaccinated players against Covid-19

Vaccination against Covid-19 advances across the country, tripping up the numbers of the pandemic, but it is still dodged by a minority of players in Brazilian football. A survey by O GLOBO with the 20 clubs in Serie A, plus the three biggest in Serie B (Botafogo, Cruzeiro and Vasco), shows that there are still four squads with players who have not received even the first dose of the immunizing agent. Five teams did not respond.

The two extremes of vaccination in the Brazilian are from Belo Horizonte. Leader of the competition, Atlético is also the one who most immunized their players. In May, the club opted to accept the doses of Sinovac offered by Conmebol to those who dispute Libertadores and Sudamericana. In June, 75% of the cast had both shots. According to Galo, currently the entire cast is fully vaccinated.

Already América-MG still has 14% of the cast without vaccination, and the rest only with the first dose. There are six players who, according to the club, were not vaccinated due to Coelho’s game schedule. Asked how the club dealt with the need for vaccination with the cast, the medical department replied that “America does not require, but guides everyone’s vaccination, in addition to emphasizing that immunization is the safest scenario for the athlete and their families” .

Other teams with unvaccinated players in the squad are Ceará, Fortaleza and Cuiabá. Vozão claimed that the 5% of the group still lacking the first dose against Covid-19 are newcomers. Fortaleza has only one unvaccinated player, according to the club, prevented from taking the immunizing agent for having had the disease recently. Cuiabá already informed that, of its cast, only Jonathan Cafu was not vaccinated. The player did not seek the vaccine and, according to Cuiabá, should take the first dose in the coming days.

The lack of the immunizing agent does not interfere with Cafu’s participation in the team’s games. Unlike what happens in the NBA, where vaccination will be, depending on the location of the match, mandatory in the next season, in Brasileirão players do not necessarily need to be immunized. They must meet one of these three requirements: test negative for Covid-19, or positive for the presence of antibodies, which is the case of the Cuiabá attacker, or be vaccinated.

In the United States, Kyrie Irving, a player for the Brooklyn Nets, refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine. As, without the immunization, he will not be able to participate in some team games, the owners of the New York franchise have chosen to completely remove him from the team while he remains unprotected.

Conmebol Requirement

Currently, the biggest promoter of vaccination among players in Brazil is the Unified Health System. Of the 18 clubs that responded to requests for the GLOBO report — 16 from Serie A and more Vasco and Botafogo — 13 immunized their squads following the vaccination schedule of their cities. Among them, Chapecoense was the one that reported having the most advanced vaccination, with about 85% of the group with full immunization, with two doses or a single dose.

After SUS, comes the South American Football Confederation. In addition to Atlético-MG, Atlético-GO, Palmeiras, São Paulo and Internacional took advantage of the entity’s offer of Sinovac doses and anticipated the vaccination of their squads – which generated controversy at the time, since the athletes were immunized before of people of older ages, therefore, more susceptible to the evils of Covid-19. No wonder all five have 100% of the players already with at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Who also indirectly promoted the vaccination of Brazilian players was Uruguay. Its capital, Montevideo, will host the Sudamericana and Libertadores finals in November, and the local government has made full vaccination mandatory for all members of the delegations involved in the finals, including players. Athletico and Bragantino will enter the field on the 20th. Seven days later, it will be Flamengo and Palmeiras’ turn to dispute the main title of the continent.

five do not manifest

Part of the thousands of doses of vaccine from Conmebol would be transferred to the CBF, which would be responsible for applying the immunizing agent to the players of the male and female Brazilian Championship teams. This ended up not being confirmed. Flamengo, which intended to take advantage of the vaccination promoted by the entity, ended up organizing with the State Department of Health a block vaccination of the cast at Galeão, on August 19th. It was the way found for the club to find a gap between the three competitions it disputes — Libertadores, Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil.

Pfizer doses were applied. According to the planning of the red-black board, the second dose will be between the 28th and 31st of this month.

Of the clubs that responded to the GLOBO report, only Sport and Youth stated that they treated vaccination as mandatory for their players. Some clubs said that they guided their athletes on the importance of vaccination, but that adherence to the immunizing agent was spontaneous.

Five clubs did not come forward for the report. Bahia informed that players took the first dose in the CT, but did not specify how many or if there are athletes already with two doses taken. Corinthians was only able to inform that ten athletes from the squad have been fully vaccinated. Fluminense said not being able to inform about the cast’s vaccination. Cruzeiro and Athletico did not respond to requests. Hurricane immunized players with doses of Conmebol.