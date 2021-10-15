‘Syrup only’ · TV News

Gui Araujo confessed in A Fazenda 13 that he had never taken any vaccine or medicine in his life. At dawn this Friday (15), the former MTV said that the first time he took medicine was in confinement, when he felt pain in his ribs. “I just drank syrup,” he said.

The digital influencer arrived at the headquarters with a bag of medicines in his hands and made fun of Valentina Francavilla, who uses controlled and continuous medication. “Now I’ve grated you,” he said. “Let me see,” she asked. “You can’t, it’s for rib pain,” warned Bill.

“I’ve never taken a medicine, I’ve never tried a drug. Man, I’ve never taken a vaccine. The strongest thing I’ve taken in my life is syrup,” said Anitta’s ex. The former MTV said he abused the use of pain medications he received on the reality show.

“I got stuck to hold on to [dor na] my rib. But there’s nothing to do, it’s going to have to be cracked until I get out of here”, declared Guilherme, about the injury he received on the program. “A toast to medicine, give ten minutes and I don’t feel any more pain”, he celebrated.

When declaring that he never took any vaccine, Guilherme did not mention anything about the immunizations against Covid-19. In previous moments within the confinement, the influencer even made fun of colleagues who use continuous medication for mental health issues.

