Tandara reaffirms to be against the presence of trans in volleyball – Web Vôlei

Tandara returned to take a stand against the presence of transsexuals in women’s volleyball. The opinion was given in an interview with “Oz Pod” on Thursday night. Three years ago, the player had already made her opinion clear when commenting, at the time, on Tifanny’s situation, after their first match. Currently, the two defend Osasco/São Cristóvão Saúde.

– I respect, right? So, I don’t agree, however, I’m part of a group that has the CBV as the volleyball representative and if they, who are the important bodies, have authorized it, I have to respect that opinion. Even if I don’t accept it, even if I don’t agree, I have to respect it. And that’s why I respect her as a human being and today, everything is going well, I can’t wait for us to play together. And it’s an experience I’m going to have with her, I didn’t have that before – he said, who also commented that he had talked to Tifanny, at the request of Luizomar de Moura, when Osasco closed her contract for the current season.

In 2018, Tandara’s positioning took place right after the first “confrontation” between them for the Superliga.

– It’s a very sensitive subject. Several players expressed themselves and received criticism. I was holding back, waiting for this game, because I knew I would be approached. That’s why I preserved myself for this moment, studied, answered questions, talked to specialists, such as our physiologist, physical trainer, physiotherapist, among others, and I had a support first, and then I spoke my opinion. Today, I respect her history a lot, this is very important for society. But regardless of whether Tifanny makes a difference or not on court, I can say that I don’t agree, because she participates in a Women’s Superliga – she commented at the time.

In yesterday’s interview, Tandara says she doesn’t agree with the entry of other trans athletes into women’s volleyball:

– If authorized, it’s gone, it’s the acquired right. But I don’t agree with other transgender people to enter the sport today, because you’re going to take the space away from another young woman, who is growing up and looking for that. I agree that she has to play as long as she wants to, because it’s an acquired right, but I believe they have no other authorizations, because today we have so many girls who run after, and I believe that this damages the space, between a trans and a young talent – ​​concluded Tandara, who is currently unable to act or train for Osasco while the process on the positive result of doping in the Tokyo Olympic Games.