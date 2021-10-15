Tati criticizes pedestrian attitude towards Victor Pecoraro

Funk artist Tati Quebra Barraco, part of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), sent a message today during a conversation with Valentina. The two commented on a dynamic that happened last Sunday with cash prizes, in which the pawns ended up leaving Victor Pecoraro with the lowest prize.

The funkeira criticized the attitude of her colleagues in confinement:

I can only opine if I see, I can’t go by what you’re talking about. The mistake was that I went to smoke on the day of that test over there, I left earlier because of the madness of smoking, I came quickly, because if I am, I would say: ‘Guys, come here, what’s going on? Even because it was said that the priority is who didn’t win anything, now it’s 0 or 1? I do not understand’. […] I’m not a pigeon or a bird to stay on top of the wall. tati Shack Break

Before, the singer commented on the exchange of barbs that Valentina had with workers in the last night, right after Dayane Mello won the farmer’s competition and Aline Mineiro, Gui Araujo and Victor Pecoraro officially formed the fourth farm in the reality show.

The funkeira pointed out that the pos were bothered by the stage assistant having argued shortly after Dayane’s victory. “Nobody expected what you did yesterday. […] Like, at no time did you say that, it was just Day winning the hat that you came up with this position, understand? […] In my point of view, okay?”, explained the girl.

“I freaked out (laughs). […] Of course, of course. But if it was Victor, I would say the same way. But I understand, but do you know what started me? The program with Adriane, when she left me a call: ‘Valentina, you are in ‘A Fazenda 13’. It took me a while to pick up the stride,” replied Valentina.