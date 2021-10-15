Teacher’s Day: approved salary breakdown table in SC

The Secretary of Education, Deputy Luiz Fernando Vampiro, is proving to be one of the best members of the first echelon of the Carlos Moisés government, now in the new post-impeachment phase.

After announcing, proposing, approving and including on the payroll, the minimum salary of BRL 5,000.00 for all teachers, with retroactive effect, has a qualified, competent and dedicated team, with a succession of initiatives that highlight public education.

The greatest proof is in the achievement of an unprecedented title: Santa Catarina’s public education became a forerunner in Brazil in the return to on-site classes. It has adopted strict protocols, maintains permanent “online” control over cases of infection and hospitalization of all teachers and students. And it continues to promote innovations with modern teaching resources to improve the quality of teaching.

The biggest news will be announced this Friday (15th) by Governor Moisés on Teacher’s Day: the approval and submission to the Legislative Assembly next Tuesday (19th) of the project to uncompress the teacher’s salary scale, a demand for decades by teachers.

Those with a doctorate received around R$8,000.00 will now earn R$11,000.00, according to studies carried out by the Departments of Education, Finance, Administration and Civil House. The secretaries of these portfolios will go to parliament to take the project.

The floor benefited 63% of teaching; the unpacking project will cover the other 23%, according to the secretary of Education.

Relevant fact: all these historic achievements of teaching are being granted by the government, without strikes and pressure from Sinte. Union that played badly in the health strike. The secretary received 6 official letters, but due to Sinte’s radicalism, he suspended the dialogue since then.

Teacher’s Day will thus have the best news.