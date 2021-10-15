Team thanked The Rock for having faced Vin Diesel backstage

Although no one knows the exact details, the feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel is one of the most infamous and known by the corridors of Hollywood. Both fell out behind the scenes of The Fast and the Furious and ever since, they have been publicly needling themselves.

THE fight is serious thing and The Rock’s character, including, won’t be in the next movies of the film franchise – with the exception of the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off, which he stars.

Now the actor himself just made a new revelation about this story, which seems like little, but says a lot. He claims that the team working on the film stood by him and thanked him for giving a “come over there” in the behavior of Vin Diesel inside the film sets.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Rock talked about his famous career and future projects – then he left for the reflection on rivalry with the protagonist of the franchise and the way the team handled the situation.

“Caused a storm in teapot. Still, curiously … it was as if each team member found a way to me and discreetly thank me or send me a note”.

Apparently, Vin Diesel shouldn’t be the nicest person in the world to work together…

About Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, also known as the rock, became known to the public because of his successful and consolidated career as a wrestler professional, also known as telecatch in Brazil.

Precisely because of this success and his charisma, Dwayne Johnson decided to invest in an acting career and, in 2001, he made his first appearance in theaters, participating in the film The return of the mummy. The following year, he starred in his first production: the scorpion king.

Dwayne Johnson continued his acting career and appeared in several movies over the years. The venture was so successful that chose to continue in the area and, little by little, he started to leave professional wrestling aside until retire for good of the branch in 2019.

Dwayne Johnson’s best known character in theaters is the agent luke hobbs, character who became important in the franchise Fast and furious from the fifth film. Soon, it will also give life to the anti-hero black adam in the character’s solo film, which is scheduled to premiere in December 2021.

About Fast and Furious

the franchise Fast and furious is one of the action movie series most famous and successful of the century.

the combination of tuned cars, speed, action and characters full of personality it worked very well and have already been produced 9 movies, with 3 more yet to be made, plus a TV series, short films and games.

The main story of The Fast and the Furious revolves around Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto, character of Vin Diesel.

He and Brian O’Connor, played by Paul Walker (died 2013), form the main duo in the saga, which competes in street racing championships, the popular “cracks” or “handles” in various parts of the world, with modified cars.

Since her first movie, released on 2001, the franchise was a total success. There is also a spin off focused on the rivalry between Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and Lucas ‘Luke’ Hobbs (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson).

Fast and Furious, as a movie franchise, has already earned nearly $6 billion at the world box office.



