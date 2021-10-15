Technical committee ‘supports locker room’ at the epicenter of the crisis

Cruzeiro’s financial crisis directly impacts the most important aspect of the club: football. Without faithfully paying salaries, the current board finds itself in the middle of the eye of the hurricane, with the right to strike by players — they didn’t show up to train yesterday (14) —, pressure for results on the field (the club has only 0, 15% chance of accessing Serie A) and fans’ reviews. President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, who was in Portugal speaking on modern sports management, promised to speak today (15), two days after the epicenter of the crisis with the start of the stoppage of top-team and under-20 athletes.

Drifting, according to information passed on to the UOL Sport, Raposa has coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and technical director Ricardo Rocha as pillars of the football department, which has neither a director nor a manager — both left the club.

“Were it not for the two, Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Ricardo Rocha, things would have been worse. They’re the ones who are holding back the scolding, ensuring the best possible climate in the locker room,” said a source who asked for secrecy.

According to the UOL Sport with members of the celestial football department, the current president no longer has such prestige among the players. Behind the scenes, since last year, the president has seen his “fall in concept” for making promises he cannot keep. One of them became classic, as in a video recorded at Toca II early last year, he called the responsibility for back wages to himself.

“I’m talking to the employees, even because I’m in a clear and positive way. I know all the problems we’ve had, but from now on it’s my problem. If your salary is late, it’s my problem, it’s not my fault not the others. I know where I got in and we’re going to fix it,” he said, as shown in an official video of Cruzeiro at the beginning of the current president’s term.

According to a letter published by goalkeeper Fábio, last Wednesday (13), and replicated by several players on social networks, salaries have already been delayed for six months.

meetings

Criticized by fans and officials for having traveled to Europe for the second time in less than a month, at a very difficult time at Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues organizes meetings to try to demobilize the strike. The president, it seems, should talk to cast leaders, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, and sponsors who can help with the payment of pending issues with employees.

Pedro Lourenço, the businessman who has financed Cruzeiro’s football, has already said publicly that he has broken ties with the current board. “I bought a 2023 sponsorship. About R$ 8 million, which was to settle everything. The payment was made. Now, who paid and who didn’t, I don’t know. After that, the president didn’t pay anything,” he fired. Lourenço à Itatiaia Radio last month.

“If you don’t change a lot at Cruzeiro, it won’t help. You have to change the football board. If you don’t change, you don’t have my support. I won’t be salting rotten meat”, the manager still sent this message at the time.

Lack of food

Recently, the manager of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who led Cruzeiro from October 2020 to February 2021, even said that the Fox was “broken” and that the club ran out of food.

“Late salaries, financial difficulties, lack of hiring because they prevented Cruzeiro due to lack of payments for FIFA processes. For you to have an idea, there was a lack of food in the concentration,” he explained.