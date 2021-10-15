Teenager is raped by student wearing a skirt in a school bathroom

Scott Smith, a 48-year-old plumber, is shown being dragged by police out of a Loudoun County, Virginia educational board meeting in a video that went viral this week.

The father was trying to tell him that his daughter was raped inside the women’s room at Stone Brigde High School in Ashburn City.

According to Smith, the criminal, a 14-year-old teenager, took advantage of the school’s transgender policies and entered the girls’ bathroom wearing a skirt and raped his daughter.

The father was called to school because of the aggression his daughter suffered. However, the institution refused to report the case to the police when it learned it was sexual abuse and said they would resolve the case internally.

Controversy

At this point Smith was furious, so the school called the police, not for the rapist, but for the victim’s father. The meeting took place on June 22, the date the video was made, but it only reverberated now.

He told the Daily Wire that he was not arrested only because he told the story to the police and they took him and his daughter to the hospital, where they found the rape and opened an investigation.

The teenager was arrested in July after the meeting in which Smith was expelled. The victim’s lawyers then discovered that the criminal had been arrested again on Oct. 6 for similar crimes at a school close to the previous crime, according to the Daily Mail.