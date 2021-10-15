Teruel narrowly escapes death and joins Apepi; find out how· TV news

In Genesis, Teruel (Amaurih Oliveira) will be sentenced to death. About to have his head cut off, he will be approached by Mahamid (Cee Jay) to join the troops of Apepi, who is the pharaoh’s greatest enemy but never appeared on the scene. The soldier, then, will turn his coat in Record’s biblical novel.

Amaurih Oliveira’s character will be in danger after being busted in bed with Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque). Potiphar (Val Perré) will make the traitors pay dearly and will drag them to Sheshi (Fernando Pavão). The soldier will cut off the adulteress’s nose and have her lover executed without pity or pity.

In scene that will to air from next Monday (18) , two men will position themselves to carry out the general’s order and decapitate Teruel. When the camera approaches one of them, the audience will see that it is Mahamid. “Ready to move to the other side?” Apepi’s ally will ask, speaking softly into the condemned man’s ear.

He will mock Teruel’s fear, who will have tears in his eyes. “You were such a bully to mess with someone else’s wife, now you just sit there crying… What would you be able to do to get a second chance?”, the foreman will ask.

Desperate, the man who handed Asenate (Letícia Almeida) to Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) will say he is willing to do whatever it takes to escape death. With a smirk, Mahamid will use his sword and cut the bonds. “Go, no one will stop you,” he will declare.

Surprised, Teruel will run away and find it strange that none of the men stop him. He will join Apepi in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

