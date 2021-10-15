Thais Fersoza confesses desire for Michel Teló and gives people talk

Top Stories

This Thursday (14), Thais Fersoza and Michel Teló celebrated seven years of marriage. Thus, they made many declarations of love on their social networks. Furthermore, the actress even confessed a special wish involving her husband.

First, Thais Fersoza made a post declaring all his love for his partner. So he confessed that he completes it. Plus, you’ve filled your husband with lots of praise.

“The two of us… forever… He’s the love of my life… the one that complements me… the one who always has the right words… and the look… oh that look… amazing how it soothes me… how much I love call you my husband, as I love to be yours.. I love our successes, our head banging that always make us grow.. our tune, our plans and our dreams already fulfilled… our choices, our successes… and how we have it hits”, he wrote.

Furthermore, Thais Fersoza confessed that she feels very proud of everything he and her husband have built so far. Finally, she stated that she loves her family very much and celebrated seven years of marriage. So, check out the full post below.

Thais Fersoza reveals desire for her husband

Furthermore, Thais Fersoza revealed a more than special desire for her husband involving her husband. The post quickly went viral on the web and is making waves.

“Let another 70 years come… I love you my husband! Forever Yours…”, wrote the actress in the post. Finally, see below for this post which is garnering a lot of comments on the web.

